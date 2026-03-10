Alexander Zverev has claimed tennis is less tactical than it was ten years ago as he assessed that Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner simply have better shots than “everyone else.”

Alcaraz and Sinner, who are ranked first and second, have built a duopoly at the Grand Slams having secured the last nine majors between them since the start of 2024.

Zverev, the world No 4, is in action at the 2026 Indian Wells Open, where he overcame Brandon Nakashima in three sets to progress to the fourth round.

In his press conference after his third round win at the ATP 1000 event, Zverev discussed Alcaraz and Sinner when asked about his understanding of the term “tennis IQ.”

“Yeah, I have different opinions about it. I think the players that win the most are the ones that have the best shots,” said the 28-year-old German.

“I think the players that win the most now, especially now, because tennis is just a powerful sport now, have the best forehand, have the best backhand, have the best serve, have the best return. I think those are the players that win the most in the last couple of years.

“I think Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are winning the most, not because they play tennis by a lot of tactics; their shots are just better than everyone else’s.

“So, yeah, I think ten years ago, tactics and, tennis IQ, as you said, was more important than it is now. I think it has lost a bit of value. I think just, yeah, whoever hits the ball the best wins the most matches.”

The three-time Grand Slam runner-up also spoke about his commitment to playing a more aggressive brand of tennis this year.

“I mean, it’s exciting. It will take time, as I said before. I’m still trying to win matches here, so sometimes I will go back to my old self,” Zverev said.

“But I think in important moments like today in the tiebreak, I won the tiebreak myself. I won the tiebreak by playing aggressive tennis, and that’s something to look forward to and to be excited about.”

Zverev will face world No 22 Frances Tiafoe in the last 16 in Indian Wells.

