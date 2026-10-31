Alexander Zverev states if anyone can challenge him, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner next year

Alexander Zverev has finally become one of the ATP Tour’s elite players in 2026.

The star won the first two Grand Slam titles of his career at Roland Garros and the US Open, which subsequently helped him climb the rankings.

He became the world No 1 after reaching the quarterfinals of the Vienna Open and he has already been confirmed to be the year-end world No 1.

After two years of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz dominated the ATP Tour landscape, it looks like Zverev has officially joined them and there is a chance there is a ‘big three’ era in 2027.

At the Vienna Open, Zverev was asked if he can see any of the rising stars on the ATP Tour potentially disrupting the trio of Zverev, Sinner, and Alcaraz next year.

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“That’s difficult to say. I don’t believe it will happen next year,” said Zverev about his potential challengers on the ATP Tour. I think it will be relatively similar.”

The likes of Rafael Jodar and Joao Fonseca have been teasing their potential over the last year, but Zverev thinks 2027 will come too soon for the rising stars.

“We’ll see how they work on their game, but I think next year will still be too soon,” said Zverev.

Zverev still has four chances to prove that he is worthy of being the world No 1, with many suggesting it has come due to injuries to Alcaraz and Sinner.

The German is currently in the semifinals of the Vienna Open, where he is set to play Alex de Minaur. He is looking to win the tournament for the second time in his career, after lifting the trophy in the 2021 season.

Following the Vienna Open, Zverev will head to the Paris Masters, where he has been drawn in the same section of the draw as Stefanos Tsitsipas, de Minaur, and Novak Djokovic.

Zverev is also a one time winner of the Paris Masters, having lifted the title in 2024, so he will be hoping to do the same in the 2026 season at the indoor Masters tournament.

The ATP Finals will come next for Zverev as he also looks to win that tournament for the second time in his career, having won the year-end competition in 2021.

The ATP Tour season comes to an end with the Finals, but Zverev’s season will not end there. He is set to represent Germany at the Davis Cup Finals, as he looks to lead his nation to victory in the tournament for the first time since 1993.