Alexander Zverev has confirmed he is managing a physical issue at the 2025 US Open as he shut down a claim made by his brother that he was no longer bothered by the issue.

The world No 3 started his campaign at the US Open with a 6-2, 7-6(4), 6-4 victory over world No 122 Alejandro Tabilo on Tuesday. He did not lose serve in the match, although he saved a set point in a competitive second set.

Zverev is chasing a maiden Grand Slam title, having previously lost in major championship matches at the 2025 Australian Open, the 2024 French Open and the 2020 US Open.

The German arrived at Flushing Meadows after reaching the semi-finals at the Masters 1000 tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati.

The 28-year-old confirmed to Sky Sport Germany at the US Open that he is dealing with a back problem that also troubled him in Cincinnati, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals.

In an interview with Sky Sport Germany after his opening round win, Zverev was told that his brother Mischa had claimed he no longer had an issue with his back earlier that day.

Interviewer: “Your brother said you no longer have back problems. Is everything okay?”

Zverev: “What did my brother say?”

Interviewer: “That you no longer have back pain.”

Zverev: “Yes, my brother always knows everything better. No, I still have back pain. That won’t change in the next two weeks.”

The 24-time ATP title winner recently revealed he is receiving professional help having opened up about his mental state at Wimbledon.

After suffering a tough five-set loss to Arthur Rinderknech in the opening round at Wimbledon, Zverev revealed he felt “empty” and “alone” and that he was “lacking joy in everything I do.”

“I’ve sought professional help, and I’m still working with them. And I’ll probably continue to do so for quite some time,” Zverev explained at the US Open.

“It’s a process. It won’t be over in a week or two. I think it’s something you have to process over several years. And that’s exactly what I’m doing.

“I have to rediscover myself and understand which people bring me joy, what I enjoy, and what motivates me. At 28, that’s my number one priority.

Mischa Zverev, who works as Alexander Zverev’s agent and also helps coach him, appeared to play down his brother’s statements about his mental struggles at Wimbledon last month.

“He’s doing well,” Mischa Zverev told Amazon Prime Video Germany. “He has lost. Of course you’re sad and disappointed, but that’s all part of it. But he’s fine, not like the last few years when he twisted his ankle or anything. It’s sad. It’s a shame that he lost.

“I don’t know what [his statements] do to me, this is the first time I’ve heard that. If he says something about it, it’s good, I’m mostly a listener. Nothing major has been signalled, I’m learning a lot of things from you too.

“I’ve just been to see him. He seemed to be okay. We talked about various things, including positive things, including the match. We also talked about things that are fun and that we can do in the coming weeks. But it all seemed positive.

“Life in many countries is very, very hard. I think life is much harder for many children in Africa than it is for a tennis player at Wimbledon.”

