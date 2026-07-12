Jannik Sinner offering to help Alexander Zverev up in the Wimbledon 2026 final

Alexander Zverev produced a spellbinding performance for the first two sets of the Wimbledon final, but he was eventually beaten by Jannik Sinner.

The first two sets of the match were decided by tie-breaks, which Zverev and Sinner split, but the World No 1 was struggling to deal with the German’s powerful serve.

However, in the third set Zverev suffered a fall after being misdirected by a Sinner dropshot.

Zverev did not call for a medical timeout, but the fall did seem to hamper his play. He was broken shortly after, and Sinner was then able to take control of the second set.

Sinner would then rampage to the fourth set to confirm his second Wimbledon title in as many years.

It’s hard not to think the fall was a major factor in Zverev’s loss, but the World No 3 does not see it that way.

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Asked if the fall cost him the match during his post-match press conference, Zverev replied: “No, I overextended my knee again, similar to two years ago.”

However, he did confirm the fall affected his serve, which could have been the reason he was broken for the first time shortly after in the third set.

“I was struggling to push off on the serve a little bit,” said the World No 3. “So my serve speed went down. But everything else went fine. I was moving fine from the baseline and playing from the baseline fine. But on the serve, I was struggling a little bit more.”

However, later on in his press conference, Zverev admitted the fall ‘didn’t help’ him in his quest to win his first-ever Wimbledon title.

“I think the fall didn’t help me in the third set,” he said. “In the third set, my level dropped a little bit. But then I picked it up in the fourth again.

“I just got broken, yeah, in a little bit unlucky way, so… That was the match. But overall I thought it was quite high level throughout the match from both of us.”

Despite Zverev’s defeat to Sinner in the Wimbledon final, it’s hard not to be impressed by the German’s incredible form since Roland Garros.

The star won his first Grand Slam at the Paris event and he took that form and ran with it to gain his best-ever result at Wimbledon.

Prior to this year’s event, Zverev had never reached past the fourth round of the grass court Grand Slam. With his monster new serve in tow, Zverev could become a very handy grass court player yet.