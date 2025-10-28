Alexander Zverev’s critics, especially those in Germany, have been told to cut him some slack with former WTA star Barbara Schett saying “people are always smarter when they’re on the outside looking in”.

World No 3 Zverev was tipped to take over the mantle from the Big Three of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer and dominate the Grand Slam scene, but 10 years after he made his major debut he still waiting for his breakthrough title.

Now 28, the German reached his maiden major final at the 2020 US Open and he was a couple of points away from winning the title, but Dominic Thiem survived and won in five sets and four years later he again came off second best as he lost the 2024 French Open final against Carlos Alcaraz.

He made a third Grand Slam final appearance at this year’s Australian Open and lost in straight sets against Jannik Sinner, but many believed he would kick on and continue to challenge Sinner and Alcaraz.

But Zverev fell away as the top two shared the four majors between them for a second consecutive year.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medallist has gone through several slumps this year as he struggled during the Sunshine Double in March and also lost in the first round at Wimbledon, the third round of the US Open and also failed to live up to expectation during the Asia swing.

He is often lambasted in the German media with the likes of seven-time Grand Slam winner Boris Becker often criticising him while in foreign media former world No 10 Arnaud Clement delivered a strong opinion after lost against Daniil Medvedev at the China Open.

“It was catastrophic, really, what he produced. He lacked energy, drive, desire, perhaps also physical dynamism. He was far from enough. It was largely insufficient,” he said.

But former WTA No 7 Barbara Schett says Zverev remains the third-best player on the ATP Tour behind Sinner and Alcaraz.

“We mustn’t forget that, at the end of the day, Sascha is still number three in the world. And he certainly doesn’t lack the will to win; in fact, he even criticises himself for his performances,” she said during an interview with Eurosport Germany.

“However, Sinner and Alcaraz have developed at an unusually fast pace in an incredible direction, and the two of them will dominate tennis in the coming years. Of course, people are always smarter when they’re on the outside looking in.

“I am convinced that Sascha’s team is following a solid plan. What’s more, he clearly feels comfortable with his father and brother by his side. We can’t see what’s going on behind the scenes. Germany has always been very critical of him.”

So what about his wait for a Grand Slam title? Will he get that monkey off his back?

Schett added: “Number three in the world – that’s sensational. I would have been satisfied with that, but he is far from it. In my opinion, Sascha definitely deserves a Grand Slam title. Unfortunately, he is further away from that now than he was five years ago at the US Open against Dominic Thiem.”

The Austrian also had some advice for the 28-year-old, who is being coached by his father Alexander Zverev with his brother and former player Mischa Zverev helping on the management side.

“He could radiate a little more positivity and play more aggressively on the court at the decisive moments,” Schett said.

“His agility is incredible, and his backhand and serve are among the best in the world. He seems comfortable with his family behind him. But perhaps he can get some additional advice from a former player, a Grand Slam tournament winner.”