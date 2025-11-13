Alexander Zverev has addressed whether Jannik Sinner is “unplayable” after his straight-set defeat to the world No 2 at the 2025 ATP Finals.

The world No 3 fell 4-6, 3-6 to four-time major champion Sinner in the round robin stage at the season-ending championships in Turin on Wednesday.

Zverev was unable to convert any of the seven break points he had, while Sinner won two of his four break points as both sets were decided by a single break.

Sinner now holds a 6-4 record against Zverev having won the pair’s last five encounters in a run that started with a win in Cincinnati in August last year.

Zverev won four of the pair’s first five meetings, which all came before Sinner won his first Grand Slam in 2024.

Sinner’s win ensured his qualification for the semi-finals in Turin, while Zverev must defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime in his final round robin match in order to progress.

In his press conference after losing to Sinner in Turin, Zverev was asked a question about Sinner being “unplayable.”

Q. “I was pretty impressed with your first set. You served 87% of first serves. You won 19 out of 26 points [on first serve]. You still lost 6-4.What do you say to yourself in these occasions? What could I have done better? It’s unplayable?”

Zverev: “It’s not unplayable. I had many opportunities. He had one [in the second set], he used the chance. This is why he’s No 1 in the world, you know? He uses the chances that he gets.

It was a high-level match. He just used his chances much, much better than me. That’s why, in the end, he won both sets.”

The 28-year-old was then asked what he can do to get closer to Sinner.

“Number one is to stay healthy and injury-free. This year was a nightmare for me injury-wise. All the time I had something. It was difficult for me to improve when I always had to try to get healthy. This is number one thing,” Zverev said.

“Look, of course I think it’s quite easy for you guys to ask these questions because the score says 6-4, 6-3. If you look deeper into the match, I really believe that it could have been more than 6-4, 6-3, so… Don’t always judge it by the score.”

