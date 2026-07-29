Alexander Zverev is always refreshingly frank with his interviews, but his latest comments will not please the doubles players on the ATP Tour.

The German has thrived in the 2026 season, winning his first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros and reaching his very first Wimbledon final.

However, the star has dropped a slight dig on doubles, just days after being confirmed to play the US Open Mixed Doubles Challenge later this year.

Zverev appeared in an interview with Knossi and he claimed he wasn’t friends with many other tennis players on the ATP Tour.

The German did, however, call Marcelo Melo one of his best friends, both in and out of tennis.

“My very best friend is a Brazilian tennis player, Marcelo Melo,” said Zverev, before taking what seems like a sly dig at doubles as a format.

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“We do the same thing on the tour, basically different sports, because I play singles and he plays doubles. But I also know that if he retires and I call him while he’s in Brazil, he’ll always answer.”

Doubles players are likely to be very happy with Zverev suggesting singles is almost a ‘different sport’ to doubles, especially as the format is under threat at present.

The ATP Tour has announced plans to cut doubles from several high-profile events in the future, which has not gone down well with the top players.

For Zverev, meanwhile, it seems like a bizarre decision, particularly as he is set to play doubles across the North American hardcourt swing.

The German is set to play doubles at the Canadian Open alongside Melo, before it turns his attention toward mixed doubles at the US Open.

Zverev has been confirmed to play alongside American Taylor Townsend at the US Open Mixed Doubles Challenge, which begins in the opening week of the Grand Slam.

The event pits top singles players together in doubles as they battle it out to compete for a $1 million in prize money. Last year saw the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu combine and the tournament was won by Andreas Vavassori and Sara Errani.

This is the second time in a row Zverev has played the tournament, as he paired with Belinda Bencic at the inaugural event in 2025.

Zverev and Townsend will be competing against the likes of Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabaelenka, Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek, and Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper.

Perhaps someone should ask Zverev after the Grand Slam tournament whether he still believes singles and doubles are ‘basically a different sport’.