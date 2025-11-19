Alexander Zverev has revealed he is “very happy” to be competing as part of Germany’s Davis Cup Finals team despite previous criticism of the event’s revamped format.

World No 3 Zverev is ending his 2025 season at the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna, looking to guide Germany to what would be a first title in the team competition since 1993.

It will be the first time since February 2023 that the 28-year-old has represented his nation in the World Cup of men’s tennis, having missed the Finals in 2024.

The Finals format was introduced in 2019, with the quarter-final, semi-final, and final of the Davis Cup all taking place in one venue within the same week; this year’s event will be held in Bologna, after previously being held in Malaga.

The decision to largely move away from home and away ties for the bulk of the competition has been widely criticised by players past and present, with Zverev among those critical of the format change.

Speaking last week at the ATP Finals, the German referred to the current format as an “exhibition” version of the Davis Cup.

Ahead of Germany’s upcoming quarter-final against Argentina, Zverev was asked about his recent criticism in the team’s pre-tournament press conference.

And, while he stood by his recent comments, the world No 3 claimed that he was fully committed to trying to end Germany’s 32-year wait for success.

“I’m very happy to be with this team,” said Zverev.

“I said it before. The only reason I’m here is because of this team. I still say, and I will keep saying, that I prefer the old format of the Davis Cup.

“I always said it, and I will continue saying it. I think it was history. I think it was a big part of playing the home and away matches.

“I also love this team. I understand everybody’s not getting younger. We all want to have success together. We only have a couple more years left to do that within this formation. This is why I’m here.

“I truly believe that we have a great team. I truly believe we have a team that we can win this thing with. I’m looking forward to competing together with these guys.”

Without Zverev, Germany reached the semi-final of the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga last year.

Daniel Altmaier and Jan-Lennard Struff both won their singles rubbers to seal a 2-0 quarter-final win over Canada, though both then tasted defeat in a semi-final loss to the Netherlands.

Zverev is joined by Struff in this year’s team for the Finals, alongside Yannick Hanfmann, Kevin Krawietz, Tim Puetz — and captain Michael Kohlmann.

Germany will start their 2025 Finals campaign against Argentina on Thursday night, in the fourth and final quarter-final of the event.

Though the full line-ups are yet to be confirmed, Zverev will be expected to face Argentine No 1 and world No 21 Francisco Cerundolo in his singles rubber.

The German has lost three of his four meetings against Cerundolo, though he prevailed the last time the two met at the Canadian Open this year.

Should Germany beat Argentina, they would then face either Czechia or Spain in a semi-final encounter on Saturday.

