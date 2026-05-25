Alexander Zverev hit the headlines when he claimed he was at the same level as Carlos Alcaraz, despite his recent record against the Spaniard.

“I think there’s a big gap between [Jannik] Sinner and everybody else right now. It’s quite simple. I think there’s a big gap between Sinner and everybody else,” said Zverev.

“And I think there’s a big gap between [Carlos] Alcaraz, myself, maybe Novak [Djokovic], and everybody else. I think there are two gaps right now.”

Many, including Andy Roddick, disagreed with Zverev’s comments but they are words he still stands by, despite the backlash he faced from fans and pundits.

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Appearing on MacZone with John and Patrick McEnroe, Zverev said: “Everyone knows Jannik is at the top right now. But I believe, and I have to believe, that I can beat him. Even though I lost quite quickly in Monte-Carlo and Madrid.

“But I didn’t play well in those matches. So if I play well, if I am the player I want to be on the court, as is sometimes the case against Carlos, I have my chances. And that’s what I have to keep telling myself.”

Zverev also doubled down on his previous comments about Carlos Alcaraz falling behind Jannik Sinner in the ATP Tour pecking order.

“I was at the centre of a controversy when I said that Jannik was above and that Carlos, Novak and I were a step behind. But that was the truth. Carlos is injured, Novak hadn’t played since Indian Wells.

“Of course, if we talk about careers, I don’t compare myself to them. I’m not that stupid. But if we talk about current level, here at Roland-Garros, I am the second highest-ranked player, so I have to believe that I am capable of beating the best player.”

Zverev is the second seed at Roland Garros this year due to Alcaraz’s withdrawal and he will not have to play Sinner until the final at the earliest.

The German has a major chance to at least reach the Roland Garros final, which would be his first Grand Slam final since the 2025 Australian Open.

Zverev began his Roland Garros campaign with a first round victory against Benjamin Bonzi, who he defeated in straight sets. He will play Tomas Machac in the second round.

The German has been placed in the same section of the draw as fellow seeds Karen Khachanov and Ugo Humbert. His most likely quarter-final is Rafael Jodar, following Taylor Fritz’s shock first round defeat to Nishesh Basavareddy.