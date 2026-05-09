Alexander Zverev returned to winning ways at the Italian Open after his humiliating defeat to Jannik Sinner in the final of the Madrid Open.

Zverev was dispatched in straight sets in under an hour by Sinner in Madrid, but he has clearly already put that passed him as he looks to bounce back at the Italian Open.

The German defeated his compatriot Daniel Altmaier in straight sets to get his campaign back underway and confirm a third round match with Alexander Blockx.

Much like the Madrid Open, Zverev is the second seed at the Masters tournament and he has been placed in the opposite side of the draw to Sinner.

Zverev has had little answers to either Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz recently, but it is clear that the star is trying to combat the best two players in the world with a brand-new tactic.

Zverev believes he is on the same level as Alcaraz, although he has claimed he is some way from being able to challenge Sinner.

Five of Zverev’s eight losses in 2026 have come against Alcaraz or Sinner, with the Italian inflicting half of his losses so far this season.

The German showcased a slightly different style in his match against Altmaier, which helped him comfortably secure the victory in Rome.

Alexander Zverev’s losses in 2026

Hubert Hurkacz – United Cup

Carlos Alcaraz – Australian Open

Miomir Kecmanovic – Acapulco

Jannik Sinner – Indian Wells

Jannik Sinner – Miami Open

Jannik Sinner – Monte Carlo Masters

Flavio Cobolli – Munich

Jannik Sinner – Madrid Open

Zverev exhibited a new net game against Altmaier, which is clearly an attempt at providing a change-up in his style to compete with Alcaraz and Sinner.

The German went to the net 35 times against Altmaier, which resulted in Zverev winning an impressive 27 points across the two sets.

Zverev has often been criticised for his lack of offensive attack in matches, particulary when he is up against Alcaraz and Sinner in the latter stages of tournaments.

Perhaps offensive plays at the net could give Sinner something to think about if they meet once again in the final of a Masters tournament, this time in Rome.

Nevertheless, it is a very good sign for Zverev and his fans that the German has not appeared to give up after his drubbing at the hands of Sinner.

Zverev has often shown great character on the court and this is just another example of it. The star will continue to fight to earn that long-awaited first Grand Slam title.

If Zverev defeats Blockx in the third round, he will play the winner of Tommy Paul and Luciano Darderi in the fourth round. Zverev’s most likely quarter-final opponent looks to be Alexander Bublik.

Lorenzo Musetti could be his semi-final opponent, but Zverev will be confident he can beat everyone in his path until he likely faces Sinner in the Rome final.

Whether he has the answers for Sinner this time is anyone’s guess, but it is pleasing to see he is trying to find the solutions to take down the ATP Tour’s very best.