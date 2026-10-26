Alexander Zverev outlines the goals he still wants to achieve before he retires

Alexander Zverev ticked off plenty of bucket list moments in his career during the 2026 season.

The star finally ended his wait for a Grand Slam by winning Roland Garros and he followed it up by triumphing at another major at the US Open.

Following his two-time Grand Slam winning feat, Zverev has now been confirmed to become not only the world No 1 but the year-end world No 1.

Zverev’s 2026 achievements are what most tennis players dream of, but the German still has plenty he wants to achieve before he hungs up his racket.

Speaking at the Vienna Open, Zverev said there are plenty of titles he still wants to win before he retires.

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“What I said ten years ago, when I was 18, was that I wanted to win 20 titles. You have to keep setting new goals for yourself,” said the star.

“This year, my big goal was to win a Grand Slam. Once I achieved that, the next goal became becoming world number one. I’ve always been quite clear about that. I also have other goals.

“I hope to have the opportunity to win the other two Grand Slams that I’m still missing. That doesn’t mean I don’t want to win again in Paris or New York, but conquering the other two would be something very special for me.”

“This year, for the first time, I felt I could compete for the title on grass as well. For me, that was a huge step forward, because I felt I finally had a chance to win all four Grand Slams. I think those are my next goals.”

Zverev has reached the final of both the Australian Open and Wimbledon, but his chances of winning the title by ending by Jannik Sinner both times.

He was beaten in straight sets in the 2025 Australian Open final by the Italian, but he improved against Sinner in this year’s Wimbledon final.

Zverev took the first set off Sinner in the Wimbledon final this year, before succumbing once again to the mights of the Italian.

Nevertheless, Zverev will undoubtedly be one of the favourites to win the Australian Open next year, especially if he enters the tourament having won the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals.

He will not have to deal with Sinner at the tournament, but the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Ben Shelton will be desperate to beat him.

Zverev will next be in action against Spanish wildcard Martin Landaluce in the first round of the Vienna Open as he looks to build upon his final appearance at the 2025 tournament.