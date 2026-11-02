Alexander Zverev states if it feels better to win a Grand Slam or become world No 1

Alexander Zverev is officially the ATP Tour’s world No 1 after the rankings were updated on Monday, 2nd November.

The German had already been confirmed to become the year-end world No 1 no matter what happened between now and the end of the season, but he confirmed the spot at the Vienna Open.

Zverev needed to reach the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 event, but he went one better by reaching the final four, before losing to Alex de Minaur.

The star is officially the 30 world No 1 in the sport, following the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and more recently Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Zverev has achieved many of his goals in tennis this year, namely winning his first Grand Slam titles and reaching the summit of the ATP Tour.

In his first Paris Masters press conference, Zverev was asked which achievement felt better.

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“It’s a different feeling,” he stated. “When I won my first Grand Slam, it was a different kind of emotion, because at first I was thinking I was maybe never going to do it.

“I had a lot of heartbreaks, a lot of tough moments, a lot of losses in finals, so that was a different kind of feeling, to finally make it. It was the biggest relief I’ve ever felt in my career. But both trophies are individually special, individually different.

“Winning a Grand Slam is the biggest tournament we can win in tennis. For me, the Olympics is also one of the biggest trophies you can win. But for this, you have to play the best season for an entire year. So it’s a completely different feeling, but this feels special as well.”

Zverev’s next focus will be the Paris Masters, where he is hoping to win the Masters title for the second time in his career.

He has received a first round bye at the tournament thanks to his ranking, but he will begin his campaign with a very difficult second round tie against Lorenzo Musetti.

The Italian has been in good form in recent weeks and he defeated Hubert Hurkacz in the first round of the Paris Masters to set up the match with Zverev.

Zverev holds a winning head-to-head record against Zverev, having beaten the German in three of their five matches on the ATP Tour.

However, they have not played against each other in the last year, with their last meeting coming in the 2025 Vienna Open semifinal, which went the way of Zverev.

Zverev vs Musetti is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 4th November, with the order of play yet to be confirmed by the tournament.