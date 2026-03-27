Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev will meet in the semi-finals at the 2026 Miami Open, and the duo have shared their thoughts ahead of the encounter.

The pair both earned dominant wins in their quarter-final matches in Miami on Thursday, with Sinner downing Frances Tiafoe 6-2 6-2 before Zverev hammered Francisco Cerundolo 6-1, 6-2.

Sinner is aiming to win the Miami Open for the second time after his triumph in 2024, while he is also bidding to complete the Sunshine Double for the first time after he claimed his maiden Indian Wells title earlier this month.

The four-time Grand Slam champion is on a 10-match winning streak, having won 20 sets in a row since the start of Indian Wells.

Zverev is chasing his first-ever Miami Open title, having been a runner-up at the last edition of the event held at Crandon Park in 2018.

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The semi-final, which will be played on Friday, will be the 12th encounter between Sinner and Zverev. Sinner leads the head-to-head 7-4 and has won the last six matches after Zverev won four of the first five.

In their previous meeting, Sinner earned a decisive 6-2, 6-4 victory against Zverev in the Indian Wells semi-finals less than two weeks ago.

Zverev: “[Playing Sinner] will be the toughest test. I’m looking forward to it. I’ve been feeling quite well, and hopefully it’ll continue.”

On Tennis Channel, Zverev said: “We had some very close matches in the last couple of years, couple of months as well. All of them went his way, so I just hope for a different outcome.

“In Indian Wells, I played a bad match. The shot that let me down the most was my serve; I was serving terrible. I hope that changes tomorrow. I’m gonna do my best.”

Sinner: “To be hungry [for more success], I think is quite natural.

“Mentally, you have to stay calm and be relaxed also off the court, because I played a lot of tennis in the past three or four weeks with all the practice sessions and everything.

“I’m trying to keep going. I know this is my last tournament on hard courts before going on clay, so I’m very happy to make the semis again.”

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