Alexander Zverev after his victory in the US Open quarter final against Botic van de Zandschulp.

Alexander Zverev is showing no signs of slowing down in 2026 as he has already arrived to compete for Team Europe at the Laver Cup.

Zverev has been ever-present in men’s tennis this year and it’s allowed him to capitalise on key injuries to both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

The German star has won both Roland Garros and the US Open, the first two Grand Slam titles of his career, and he is within touching distance of Sinner’s world No 1 spot.

For now, however, his focus is on winning the Laver Cup for Team Europe after they were beaten by Team World at the 2025 event in San Francisco.

Zverev has played the Laver Cup consistently and he’s explained why he is such a fan of the tournament set up by Roger Federer and his agency.

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Speaking during his practice sessions at the tournament, Zverev said: “I love the competition. I’ve been part of all the European teams that have won the Laver Cup.

“Of course, we want to bring the Laver Cup back to Europe and try to win it. I think we have the best players in the world here. It’s special to be on a team with them and to build a strong team. We will do everything to win this weekend.”

Zverev holds several records at the Laver Cup too, which backs up his fondness for the competition.

The German has played the tournament more than anyone else since its inception in 2017, with seven appearances.

He’s won the tournament five out of those seven times and no tennis player has lifted the trophy more than the star.

Zverev has won more singles matches than anyone else at the Laver Cup, as well as more singles points won and most points won overall.

He holds a 9–7 win-loss record in his Laver Cup career, which gives him a 56% winning rate. In that team he has teamed with the likes of Roger Federer and Carlos Alcaraz and beaten Frances Tiafoe and Milos Raonic in singles action.

This year he will be teamed with Alcaraz, Rafael Jodar, Casper Ruud, Jakub Mensik, and Flavio Cobolli and they will be coached by Yannick Noah and Tim Henman.

They will be coming up against a Team World coached by Andre Agassi and Pat Rafter, featuring Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Learner Tien, Brandon Nakashima, Alexander Bublik, and Francisco Cerundolo.

The tournament takes place at The O2 Arena in London between September 25th and 27th, with a selection of singles and doubles matches throughout the weekend.