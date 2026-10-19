Alexander Zverev hits another major ranking landmark ahead of becoming world No 1

Alexander Zverev is enjoying his best-ever moment in the ATP Tour rankings at present.

The German has come of age this year by winning Roland Garros and the US Open and it’s helped him soar to the top of the rankings.

Zverev might not be the world No 1 yet, but he has already been confirmed to reach the summit of the ATP Tour and stay there as the year-end world No 1 due to Jannik Sinner ending his season early.

That is not the only achievement Zverev has landed in the ATP Tour rankings either, as the German has also hit another landmark.

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Zverev is now in his 300th week inside the top five of the ATP Tour rankings, which is an achievement that only 15 players have managed since 1973.

The German comfortably sits higher than Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in this regard, who have spent 222 and 160 weeks inside the top five respectively.

Zverev is 23 weeks away from equalling Mats Wilander’s total, while the likes of Guillermo Vilas and Bjorn Borg could also be in his sights.

The star is currently over 6000 ranking points away from falling out of the top five of the rankings, so it’s likely a ranking he will keep adding to over the next few months.

The one thing that could stop Zverev is injury or fatigue, which he has been hinting he is suffering from in recent weeks.

Zverev was beaten in the semifinals of the Shanghai Masters to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and he shared a worrying update on his fitness after the match.

Speaking in his post-match press conference in Shanghai, Zverev said: “I mean, I think, first, I’m not a robot, I’m a human being, I get tired. It’s like this. After the US Open, I had one day off in total.

“I think I played a lot of tennis, which is very, very positive because that means I played well. I think even here I had tough matches. I personally feel like I was quite flat since the Bublik match, because I was losing energy.

“I played a phenomenal match against Alex de Minaur, but today I was flat. Even in the first set, even though I won the set, I was flatter, I was not reacting so well. I was returning quite badly. But I think, again, we’re all human beings, even the best players in the world.”

Zverev immediately represented Germany on Davis Cup duty after lifting the US Open title and he’s subsequently played events in Beijing and Shanghai.

He is expected to play the Vienna Open next, which begins on October 30th, but it would not be a surprise to see the German withdraw from the event to better prepare for the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals.