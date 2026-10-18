Alexander Zverev set for $2.5 million bonus thanks to Jannik Sinner

Alexander Zverev’s time at the Shanghai Masters came to an end as he was beaten in three sets by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Zverev has been confirmed to reach the top of the summit of the ATP Tour and he will also be the year-end world No 1, but his only tournament victories in 2026 have come at Roland Garros and the US Open.

The German has, however, been impressive at Masters level, achieving four semifinals and one final out of the nine touraments on the ATP Tour calendar.

As a result, Zverev put himself within a chance of finishing at the top of the bonus pool standings prior to the Shanghai Masters.

But his defeat in the semifinals to Davidovich Fokina has confirmed that Jannik Sinner is now the best-peforming player at Masters level in 2026.

However, as Sinner has missed three Masters tournaments this year, he will forfeit the $4.5 million bonus the best player receives from the ATP Tour.

Alexander Zverev’s performance at Masters level in 2026

Indian Wells: SF

Miami Open: SF

Monte Carlo Masters: SF

Madrid Open: F

Italian Open: 4R

Canadian Open: 2R

Cincinnati Open: 4R

Shanghai Masters: SF

Paris Masters: ???

That now puts Zverev with a very good chance of winning the ‘second’ prize of $2.5 million for finishing as the runner up.

Zverev is in a battle with Arthur Fils for that prize and it will come down to the Paris Masters, the final Masters event on the ATP Tour calendar.

The German will need to better Fils’ performance at the Paris Masters in order to pocket the $2.5 million bonus pool, which will be another nice present for the player who is set to become the world No 1.

It would be quite the achievement for Zverev considering he is yet to win a single Masters tournament on the 2026 calendar.

Zverev lost in the latter stages of his first four Masters events to Jannik Sinner, before a worrying string of results in Rome, Montreal, and Cincinnati.

More Alexander Zverev news

Alexander Zverev on track to create unwanted ATP history after Shanghai Masters exit

Alexander Zverev makes telling confession as he reacts to Shanghai Masters semi-final exit

He lost to Luciano Darderi in Rome, after being hit with a bagel in the deciding set at the Italian Open. In Montreal, Zverev lost his opening round match with Tallon Griekspoor, while his time in Cincinnati was ended by Tommy Paul.

Sinner is the only player ranked inside the top 10 of the ATP Tour rankings to defeat Zverev at Masters level, which is a worrying statistic for the next world No 1.

Zverev heads to the Paris Masters with a good record at the Paris tournament. He’s won the event, reached a further final, and another two semifinals.