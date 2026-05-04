Former ATP Tour player Nicolas Escude has assessed that Jannik Sinner “didn’t do anything exceptional” to demolish Alexander Zverev at the 2026 Madrid Masters.

In the championship match in Madrid, world No 1 Sinner steamrolled third-ranked Zverev 6-1, 6-2 in just 58 minutes to secure his maiden title in the Spanish capital.

Sinner broke Zverev twice in each set and lost only seven points on his own serve, while he won 51 of the 74 points played in a lopsided contest.

The Italian has won nine consecutive matches against Zverev and leads the head-to-head 10-4 after losing four of his first five encounters with the German.

The four-time major champion has not been broken in his last six meetings with Zverev.

Speaking to Eurosport France, Escude said Sinner “was never threatened” in the Madrid final as he criticised Zverev’s display.

“There hasn’t been any doubt (about Sinner being the best player in the world) for a while now,” said the former world No 17 (translated from French).

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“He’s a juggernaut, five Masters 1000 titles in a row… We can even add the ATP Finals. He dominated it without dropping a set. It’s impressive, even if this final was disappointing.

“We didn’t learn anything new about Sinner in this match. He didn’t do anything exceptional, he was never under pressure, he was never threatened… He did what he knows how to do.

“It’s Zverev who wasn’t up to scratch at all in this final. The slightest lapse against him (Sinner), and you pay the price.”

The only Masters 1000 title Sinner is yet to win is the Italian Open, where he is set to compete next.

Escude gave his verdict on Sinner’s quest to complete the set of Masters crowns.

“It’s fantastic that the last one he’s missing is at home in Rome,” said the Frenchman.

“For what it’s worth, it’s brilliant. He didn’t necessarily look tired during the final, but I thought he looked a little drawn, a bit tired.

“He’s spoken about weariness, about physical fatigue, and that’s still true. If he has to skip Rome, he will.”

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