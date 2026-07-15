Alexander Zverev has a very big problem with Jannik Sinner and he hasn’t come any closer to solving it during the 2026 season.

Zverev’s defeat against Sinner in the Wimbledon final was the 10th straight defeat he has suffered against the World No 1.

That dates back to the US Open in 2023, when Zverev was able to topple Sinner in a five set match to knock him out of the round of 16.

Sinner has beaten Zverev five times this season alone, knocking the German out of Indian Wells, the Miami Open, the Monte Carlo Masters, the Madrid Open, and Wimbledon.

Zverev has, however, managed to beat his great rival in at least one key area so far in the 2026 season.

The German tops the list for most sets won by 6-0 or 6-1 so far this season, so he at least has one thing over the man who has beaten him so many times.

Most sets won 6-0 or 6-1 in 2026 by an ATP Tour player:

Alexander Zverev – 16

Rafael Jodar – 15

Jannik Sinner – 15

Felix Auger-Aliassime – 12

Learner Tien – 11

Zverev has won 16 sets by a scoreline of 6-0 or 6-1, which is testament to what a dominant season he is having against most other players on the ATP Tour.

Valentin Royer, Flavio Cobolli, Rafael Jodar, Jesper de Jong, Alexander Blockx, Luciano Darderi, Mariano Navone, Francisco Cerundolo, Gabriel Diallo, Learner Tien, Cameron Norrie, and Tallon Griekspoor have all fallen to Zverev by a scoreline of 6-0 or 6-1 this season.

Three of those – Cobolli, Jodar, and de Jong – were during Zverev’s Roland Garros campaign, which saw him finally win the first Grand Slam title of his career.

Zverev’s 6-0 and 6-1 victories puts him one above Sinner and Jodar, who have achieved the feat 15 times across the ATP Tour season in 2026.

More Alexander Zverev news

Alexander Zverev called out for ‘over the top’ moment in Wimbledon final loss to Jannik Sinner

Alexander Zverev called for a rule change in 2025 that has still not been implemented by the ATP Tour

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Tien are also on the list, achieving 12 and 11 6-0 or 6-1 scorelines across the season.

Zverev is having one of his more impressive seasons on the ATP Tour, and not just because he claimed the first Grand Slam title of his career.

The star has already picked up 44 victories in his first 11 tournaments of the year, and he’s reached three finals and a whole host of semi finals at Masters level.

Without Carlos Alcaraz on the ATP Tour, the German has truly stepped up and he is clearly getting closer and closer to finally challenging Sinner at the very top level.

Zverev will next head to the North American hardcourt swing, where he is expected to play the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open ahead of an appearance at the final Grand Slam of the year at the US Open.