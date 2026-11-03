What Alexander Zverev has been saying about the Paris Masters conditions behind the scenes

Alexander Zverev was very outspoken about the Vienna Open conditions following his defeat to Alex de Minaur in the semifinals.

It’s been difficult for me to play here this year. The balls and the court are incredibly slow,” said the new world No 1 about playing at the ATP 500 tournament.

He will be hoping the Paris Masters will be different, although the French tournament was incredibly slow during his maiden year at the La Defense Arena in 2025.

Thankfully for Zverev things seem to have been sped up for the 2026 event and now Ryan Harrison has revealed what the German’s initial thoughts on the conditions are.

More Alexander Zverev news

Alexander Zverev on track to create yet more unwanted ATP history after Vienna Open exit

What Alexander Zverev’s critics don’t understand about his record against the top 10 in 2026

Speaking on Sky Sports Tennis, Harrison said: “I actually spoke with Zverev about it a little yesterday and I asked him how it’s playing. He said it’s playing a lot quicker this year.

“Last year he felt like the ball was slower, he was hitting and it was stopping in the middle of the court. He felt like it was a more difficult ball to time.

“Right now, he said it’s playing quicker and that’s good for me, so the new world No 1 in Zverev is liking the conditions.”

Zverev has an excellent record at the Paris Masters, though, which bodes well for him at the final Masters tournament of the 2026 ATP Tour season.

The German won the title for the first and, as yet, only time in 2024, defeating the likes of Ugo Humbert, Holger Rune, and Stefanos Tsitsipas en route to the trophy.

Zverev has plenty of other deep runs under his belt at the Paris Masters too, having reached the final back in 2020 and two semifinals in 2021 and 2025.

The star has won 20 of his 27 matches at the tournament, which gives him a very impressive 74% winning percentage at the Masters event.

That means the tournament is Zverev’s second-best performing Masters tournament of the nine on the ATP Tour, behind only the Italian Open, so history dictates that he will do well this year.

He will begin his campaign against Lorenzo Musetti in the second round, which will be a very difficult test, however, with the Italian currently riding a wave of momentum.

He currently trails in his head-to-head against the Italian, losing three of his five matches against the star. Their indoor head-to-head record is currently locked in at 1-1, with them both coming at the Vienna Open.

That match is expected to take place on Wednesday, 4th November, so Zverev will have to play everyday for five days straight to win the Paris Masters title.