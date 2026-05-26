Alexander Zverev’s quest to try and oust Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at Grand Slams has continued to be unsuccessful in the 2026 season.

Zverev has lost four straight matches to Sinner this season, while the German star lost his only match to Alcaraz in the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

His quest has become somewhat easier at Roland Garros, as he does not have to deal with Alcaraz at the Paris event due to his wrist injury.

Nevertheless, Mats Wilander believes Zverev is already showing signs that he is trying to change up his game at Roland Garros, in order to try and win the first Grand Slam of his career.

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Speaking on TNT Sports, the Swede said: “He is working on trying to change his game. You can clearly see it even in the first round here. He’s playing more aggressive, he’s playing more drop shots. He’s serving and volleying sometimes.

Wilander said that Zverev is showing similar signs to the changes that Sinner made following his defeat to Alcaraz in the 2025 US Open final.

“That’s exactly what Jannik Sinner has done to his game, he’s done exactly the same thing,” continued Wilander. “Carlos Alcaraz came out and did it naturally, but Sinner and Zverev have to work for at it. But I think that feel is good enough where they can do that.

“They just haven’t had to play like that before Carlos Alcaraz arrived. Now they do otherwise they don’t have his number. I find it very interesting.

“I think it’s the way tennis is going. Aryna Sabalenka is doing very similar things to what Sinner and Zverev are trying to add to their game.”

Johanna Konta agreed with Wilander’s sentiments after watching Zverev’s opening round match against Benjamin Bonzi at Roland Garros.

“I think this is what we spoke about earlier of players, the really, really good players, they start adding to their game before someone finds to beat them,” said the former British number one.

“I think that’s what these players are doing. In the men’s side, they’re really fortunate. They push each other, the Sinner, the Alcaraz’s, they push each other to get better. Zverev is jumping on board.”

Zverev plays Tomas Machac in his second round match at Roland Garros and he has been given a fortunate schedule from the French Grand Slam.

The German will play the last match on Philippe-Chatrier, which means he will not have to deal with the intense heat that has struck Paris so far at the tournament.

With temperatures set to hit 34 degrees in the middle of the day, Zverev will be delighted with where he has been placed by the Grand Slam.