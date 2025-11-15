Alexander Zverev exited the 2025 ATP Finals at the round robin stage after suffering a straight-set defeat to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The world No 3 fell 4-6, 6-7(4) to eighth-ranked Auger-Aliassime on Friday night in a tension-filled final match in the Bjorn Borg Group that lasted two hours and seven minutes.

Zverev and Auger-Aliassime knew the match was a straight shootout, with the winner progressing to the semi-finals to face world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

Alexander Zverev’s campaign at the 2025 ATP Finals ended with his round robin defeat to Felix Auger-Aliassime

The German’s victory over Ben Shelton in his opening match in Turin boosted his ranking points total and prize money haul

Zverev criticised his own performance and described his 2025 season as “incredibly unsatisfying”

Zverev made a strong start to the match, but he started to be affected by nerves when he was broken by Auger-Aliassime when serving to stay in the opening set at 4-5.

The German’s level was erratic in the second set, but he managed to force a tiebreak — in which he lost the last four points after holding a 4-3 advantage. He was unable to convert any of the four break points he had on Auger-Aliassime’s serve in the match.

It was a familiar story for Zverev, who had been broken at 4-5 in the first set of his 4-6, 3-6 loss to Jannik Sinner in his previous match after starting well. He went 0/7 on break points against Sinner.

This is the fourth time that Zverev, who is a two-time ATP Finals champion, has exited in the round robin stage in eight appearances at the season-ending championships.

How many ranking points and how much prize money did Alexander Zverev earn in Turin?

Zverev collected 200 ATP ranking points for his efforts in Turin, which he earned for beating Ben Shelton in his opening round robin match.

This has seen Zverev boost his points total from 4,960 to 5,160, and he will end the season as the world No 3.

The 28-year-old also secured $727,500 in prize money for his ATP Finals campaign, having earned the $331,000 participation fee for completing three round robin matches and $396,500 for his win against Shelton.

What did Alexander Zverev say after his ATP Finals exit?

After the match, Zverev praised Auger-Aliassime while also offering a blunt assessment of his own performance.

“I think Felix evolved as a tennis player since the last couple of months. I think he played better here than in New York,” the three-time major finalist said in his press conference.

“But I also have to be honest with myself. This was the worst match that I played in the last month — taking out the Sinner match in Paris, because I wasn’t fit. Yeah, from my end, this was not a good tennis match.”

Zverev, who will play the Davis Cup Finals next week, made it clear he was not happy with his 2025 season.

“For me, an incredibly unsatisfying season,” he admitted. “The tennis season is long, you have a lot of up and downs.

“For me, there were not many ups. I think, for me; the Australian Open final, Munich. Everything else, I’m very unsatisfied. Yeah, that’s it.”

