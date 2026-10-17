Alexander Zverev’s ranking points and prize money after Shanghai Masters semi-final loss

Alexander Zverev’s campaign at the 2026 Shanghai Masters is over after a surprise three-set semi-final loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The reigning French Open and US Open champion was upset 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 by world No 26 Davidovich Fokina at the Masters 1000 event on Saturday.

Davidovich Fokina was broken just once, and he lost only six points on his serve in the second set and just three in the third set.

The 27-year-old Spaniard had won just one of the seven matches he had played against Zverev prior to this encounter.

World No 2 Zverev, who is guaranteed to become the world No 1 later this year, was the clear favourite to triumph in Shanghai after Carlos Alcaraz’s shock third round exit.

Zverev defeated Wu Yibing, Quentin Halys, Alexander Bublik and Alex de Minaur en route to the last four in Shanghai.

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In his on-court interview with Tennis TV, Davidovich Fokina said: “Well, like every match that I played here, it doesn’t matter the result, just thinking in every ball.

“I knew if I stay all match, I can have at least one chance. So yeah, I took it from the second set.

“And third set, I think I was better physically. I was more excited than him after the second set. So the early break in the third set gave me a lot of power.

“So I just focused on: keep playing, doesn’t matter the result, no? Just enjoy.”

Alexander Zverev’s Shanghai Masters ranking points

Zverev has collected 400 points for reaching the semi-finals in Shanghai, which has increased his points total to 10,070.

This leaves Zverev 880 points adrift of world No 1 Jannik Sinner.

2026 Shanghai Masters ranking points breakdown

First round: 10 points

Second round: 30 points

Third round: 50 points

Fourth round: 100 points

Quarter-finals: 200 points

Semi-finals: 400 points

Finalist: 650 points

Winner: 1,000 points

Alexander Zverev’s Shanghai Masters prize money

Alexander Zverev’s run at the Masters 1000 tournament in China has earned him $340,190 in prize money.

Davidovich Fokina will have the chance to earn $1,151,380 when he faces Daniil Medvedev or Rafael Jodar in the final.

2026 Shanghai Masters prize money breakdown

First round: $24,335

Second round: $36,110

Third round: $61,865

Fourth round: $105,720

Quarter-finals: $193,645

Semi-finals: $340,190

Finalist: $612,340

Winner: $1,151,380

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