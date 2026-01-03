Alexander Zverev has claimed that his 2025 season was made out to be “a lot more negative” than it was in reality, in new comments made ahead of his 2026 campaign.

Zverev produced a 57-25 win-loss record for the 2025 season, with perhaps the highlight of his year being his triumph on home soil at the ATP 500 Munich Open back in April.

The German also reached his third Grand Slam final at the Australian Open, though he was beaten by Jannik Sinner in straight sets, and also finished as the runner-up at Stuttgart Open and Vienna Open across the season.

Despite winning an ATP Tour title and reaching a further three finals, there was an overriding sense that Zverev was far from his best across the year as a whole.

The German was stunned in the opening round of Wimbledon by Arthur Rinderknech, and then also suffered a third-round exit at the US Open to Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Zverev also failed to reach the final of a Masters 1000 tournament in 2025 and spoke openly about his physical and mental struggles, though there were still some positives for him to take.

The 28-year-old once again qualified for the ATP Finals, reaching the year-end championships for the eighth time, and finished the year ranked third in the world — with only Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner ranked ahead of him.

A staggering 6,390 points sit between world No 2 Sinner and Zverev in the ATP Rankings, and the German undeniably faces an uphill task to close the gap to the ‘New 2’ in 2026.

In Team Germany’s United Cup pre-tournament press conference this week, Zverev was asked about how he would reflect on a “strong” year and his upcoming goals for the coming season.

In response, the 28-year-old detailed why he felt criticism of his 2025 campaign had been too harsh.

He replied: “I think you’re the first person in a long time to tell me I had a strong season (smiling).

“I feel like it was made out to be a lot more negative than it was probably by a lot of people, by media, a lot of German journalists, as well.

“I had issues. I had issues with my body. I had injuries throughout the entire season. For me, finishing three in the world, with the issues that I had, I feel like looking back at it, it’s still something to be proud of.

“Of course, it wasn’t the season that I wanted to have. There weren’t the titles that I wanted to have, the big titles especially. Again, with the issues that I had, with everything that was happening, to finish No 3 in the world I feel like still is a good thing.

“Of course, No 1 and 2 [Alcaraz and Sinner] are quite far ahead, which was not the case at the end of 2024 when I finished No 2 in the world.

“But yeah, I feel like I have a lot of catching up to do — but so does the rest of the tour.”

Zverev helped guide Germany to the United Cup title back in 2024, and will hope his nation can embark on a similar run in 2026.

The world No 3 will play his first singles match of the new season as part of Germany’s tie against the Netherlands, with the 28-year-old in line to play Tallon Griekspoor.

Zverev is then set to face Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, before potential knockout stage matches if Germany progresses.

Action at the United Cup for Zverev will be followed by his Australian Open campaign, with the opening Grand Slam tournament of 2026 beginning on Sunday, January 18.

Prior to reaching the final in 2025, the German was also a semi-finalist at the event in 2020 and 2024, and has an overall 31-10 record at the tournament.

Having lost in three Grand Slam finals across his career, the 28-year-old will be looking to win his first major title.

