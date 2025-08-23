Alexander Zverev says he would be ‘more than happy’ to play both Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open after receiving a ‘new vision’ from Toni and Rafael Nadal.

The German has had a relatively disappointing 2025 season since reaching the final at the Australian Open (where he lost to Sinner), failing to make the showpiece match at any subsequent tournament above ATP 500 level.

More recently, Zverev suffered a shock first-round defeat to Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech at Wimbledon, before being edged out against Karen Khachanov in Toronto, and seemingly fatiguing whilst playing Alcaraz in Cincinnati.

Despite the mixed results, the Olympic gold medallist is not afraid of any player at the upcoming US Open – including the two highest-ranked male singles players in the world.

“I would be more than happy to play Jannik in the semis and Carlos in the finals here. I would be very, very happy to do that,” Zverev said, during his pre-tournament press conference.

“If I achieve my dream, if I achieve the goal that I set for myself in lifting the trophy above my head, then I know that I really deserve it, because I went through the most difficult path that there can be at the moment. So that’s totally fine.

“I want to win a Grand Slam and I want to win the biggest tournaments in the world by beating the best players in the world.

“Of course, if all of a sudden they lose first round and second round and I’m playing, I don’t know, the world No. 50 in the final, I will sign that paper right now, don’t get me wrong.

“But still, if you beat the best players in the world to win a Grand Slam, you deserve it. That’s my mindset, and that’s how I think about things.”

The world No 3’s record at the final Grand Slam of the season is admirable – having reached the quarter-finals of better at all of his last four participations.

In 2020, he led Dominic Thiem by a two-sets-and-a-break lead, before ultimately falling in a fifth-set tiebreak in the final.

At this year’s edition, Zverev will open against Chilean Alejandro Tabilo, before likely facing Roberto Bautista Agut.

After Wimbledon, the German decided to travel to the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca – seeking advice from both the tennis legend and his long-time coach, Toni Nadal.

Zverev was captured practising alongside the elder Nadal, sparking coaching rumours which were later shut down by both parties.

Latest Tennis News

Learner Tien reveals crucial mental approach in attempt to shock Novak Djokovic during US Open opener

Iga Swiatek’s biggest problem identified by former world No 1 ahead of US Open

“I think there are certain parts of my game that still are worse than from other players,” added the world No 3.

“I’m not going to mention them now, but I think there are certain parts of my game that Carlos and Jannik are doing better than me.

“They are showing parts of my game that I’m doing better than them, also.

“It’s about also finding ways to beat the best players in the world, right? It’s about finding the right patterns, the right training to do that.

“That’s why I went to see Uncle Toni and Rafa, because I wanted to see and then hear a new vision of what tennis in their mind looks like and how my tennis in their mind looks like.”

“Rafa, for example, he played against me for 10 years. So now, as a spectator and also as an opponent, he can probably give you the best advice anybody else can, because he knows what it’s like to be on the court with me.

“It was exactly that I was looking for, right? I’m looking forward in these two weeks that we have now to beat everybody or beat seven players in front of me. I don’t need to beat everybody, just the seven guys in front of me.

“I think in tennis everybody can always improve. It’s as simple as that.”