Alexander Zverev is a long way from the level of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, but he is still nestled inside the top three of the ATP Tour rankings.

The German star is currently on a nine-match losing streak to Sinner, with his last victory against the Italian coming in the round of 16 at the 2023 US Open.

His current head-to-head record with Sinner is 10-4 in favour of the Italian and it remains one of the most one-sided rivalries on the current ATP Tour.

Zverev has fared better against Alcaraz in their head-to-head, although he has still lost four of his last five games to the World No. 2. The German currently has a negative 7-6 head-to-head record against the Spaniard and he has not beaten Alcaraz since the 2024 ATP Finals.

Despite his recent record against Sinner and Alcaraz, Zverev still believes he has what it takes to sit side-by-side with them in the rankings for the next four years.

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Asked to predict the top five of the ATP Tour rankings in 2030, Zverev responded: “Carlos, Jannik, me, not by any order but I think us three will be top five still. I’ll go [Lorenzo] Musetti, and I’ll go [Joao] Fonseca. Why not?”

The German’s answer is not far off the current rankings, although Fonseca is a little way off from cracking the top 10 of the rankings yet.

The Brazilian currently sits at World No. 30 in the rankings, but he has been has high as World No. 24. Fonseca is widely-tipped as one of the most promising young stars in the game.

It’s unsurprising that Zverev is confident that he will remain a top five player for the next four years as he has rarely left the top five of the rankings in recent years.

The last time Zverev was ranked outside the top five of the rankings was in March 2024, when he was ranked at World No. 6 on the ATP Tour.

He has peaked as high as World No. 2 and the German’s consistency continues to help him break away from the chasing pack. Despite his impressive ranking throughout the years, Zverev has still not managed to win a Grand Slam title.

The German star has reached the final in three of the four Grand Slams, but he has failed to win a major in each of those matches. Zverev has reached the final match at the Australian Open, the US Open, and Roland Garros.

Zverev has not been so lucky at Wimbledon, with three fourth round appearances marking his best-ever performance at the grass court Grand Slam.