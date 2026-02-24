Alexander Zverev has credited fatigue as the reason why he lost to Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open, as the German discussed trying to bring a more aggressive approach to his tennis.

World No 4 Zverev and world No 1 Alcaraz contested the longest Australian Open semi-final of the Open Era last month, with Alcaraz claiming a 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-7(4), 7-5 victory in five hours and 27 minutes inside the Rod Laver Arena.

Zverev had impressively worked his way back into the match after falling two sets to love down, taking advantage of his opponent’s cramping, though he was unable to seal victory from a commanding position in the decider.

The German was a break up throughout a large chunk of the fifth set and held a 5-3 lead at one stage, only for Alcaraz to rally and win the final four games of the contest — before ultimately winning the title two days later.

Several pundits questioned why Zverev was unable to get over the line in the contest, with the 28-year-old’s quest for a first Grand Slam title forced to extend for at least one more major.

However, speaking to Tennis TV, the world No 4 revealed he was pleased with how he had played in Melbourne, and claimed that he simply ran out of energy towards the end of his semi-final.

“I felt like Australia, I played the right way. I lost the match because I got tired in the end, to be very honest. I had nothing left,” said Zverev.

“I still feel like Australia in a way was a success. I feel like my game was working and the plan that we had for this year seems to be working. I’m happy about that.”

Tennis News

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner comparisons with the ‘Big 3’ given fresh perspective by former world No 3

‘Absolute rock star’ Alex Eala named the ‘biggest draw in women’s tennis’ over Sabalenka and Gauff

Almost a month on from the end of his Australian Open campaign, Zverev is back in action this week at the Mexican Open in Acapulco.

Zverev has been a regular at the event in recent years and previously lifted the title at the ATP 500 tournament back in 2021, with the German the top seed this year.

The German faces a challenging opener versus Corentin Moutet, and could then face Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round.

Ahead of his opening match against world No 35 Moutet, Zverev opened up further about looking to bring more aggression into his game this year.

He added: “Just a lot more aggressive. Trying to hit the ball a lot harder. Also trying come in a bit more.

“Just trying to take the racquet out of my opponents’ hands a bit more, rather than rallying. Rather than winning just by being physically fitter sometimes.

“The adjustment has been made in the off season for this year. We’re trying to stick to that game plan.”

Zverev was one of two top-10 players in the Mexican Open draw, though world No 6 and second seed Alex de Minaur was stunned by Patrick Kypson in three sets on Monday night.

The German is projected to face third seed Casper Ruud in the semi-final of the event, with fourth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina now the highest-ranked player in the bottom half of the draw.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: ATP Indian Wells entry list, ranking points, prize money, key dates: Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic star