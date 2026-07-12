Jannik Sinner won Wimbledon for the second year in a row by defeating Alexander Zverev in four sets.

The best two ranked players in the world played a very high level final, which was as tight as it was tight. The first two and a half sets did not feature a single break, with the pair sharing a tie-break set each.

Sinner managed to keep his level, while Zverev dropped slightly, which allowed the World No 1 to take the next two sets to lift the title once again.

Despite the gruelling defeat, which was his tenth straight defeat to the World No 1, Zverev remained classy during his post-match interview.

Speaking on court to Annabel Croft, the World No 2 said: “First of all, Jannik I don’t really like you anymore I’ve lost to him nine times in a row! Congrats to Jannik, he’s shown why he’s the best player in the world. It was great to share Centre Court with you on finals weekend.

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“It’s a great honour to be here. Unfortunately it didn’t go my way, congratulations to you first of all. I don’t know how it works. Congrats to Jannik’s team, who have been with him for many years. You guys are World No 1 now, but when you started you were outside the top 10.

“You worked all your way to being Grand Slam champions, World No 1. It’s definitely a team effort, I think Jannik is the first one to admit it. Congratulations to you guys as well, you really deserve it.

“Then to my team, we had a pretty good two months I would say, even though we lost this final. We had an amazing two months, we came into Wimbledon never reaching the quarter finals and we played our first Wimbledon final.

“29 years old, this is the first time I actually believe I can win this trophy so thanks to you guys. I would like to thank the crowd for these two amazing weeks. Every time I played the court was full. I never felt support like that at Wimbledon.

“You guys are a big part of why I made it to the final, so thank you very much for that. It’s very, very special to play on this Centre Court and it’s because of this Royal Box as well. The amount of special people I see for every single match, especially for the final.

“It’s a great honour to play in front of you your highness. It’s the most unique court in the entire world and the Royal Box is a special thing. It’s a massive honour to play on this court, simple as that.”

Zverev’s form since Roland Garros has been incredible impressive and his defeat to Sinner was just his second in 17 matches.