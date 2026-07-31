Alexander Zverev has put in the hard yards to try and challenge Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in the past two seasons, with mixed results.

Zverev does not have the best record against Alcaraz or Sinner, but he is undoubtedly the third best player on the ATP Tour currently.

The German has also made giant strides in the absence of Alcaraz this season, who has missed five months between April and August with a wrist injury.

In that time, Zverev claimed the first Grand Slam title of his career at Roland Garros and followed it up by reaching the final of Wimbledon for the first time.

Ahead of his return to tennis on the North American hardcourt swing, Zverev has opened up about his rivalry with the two best players on the ATP Tour.

Speaking to Knossi, Zverev divulged which player he likes to play the most.

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“I like playing against Alcaraz. Sometimes I win, sometimes I lose, but the matches against him are always incredible and fun,” said the world No 2.

“We’ve always played fantastic matches, tough battles, like this year in Australia, where we went on for five and a half hours. In the end I lost, but I had a lot of fun.

“Sinner? At the beginning of my career I liked playing against him. But now I’ve lost the last 7-8 matches, he’s improved his game a lot, he’s very consistent and never gives you anything. Against Sinner you always feel like you’re playing at a disadvantage.”

It’s no surprise Zverev prefers to play Alcaraz over Sinner.

Zverev has lost his last 11 matches to Sinner, which includes five matches against the Italian already this year. His overal head-to-head record against Sinner is 11-4 in the Italian’s favour, but Zverev has not tasted a victory against the star since the US Open in 2023.

The German’s record against Alcaraz is much better, although he has lost four of his last five matches against the talented Spaniard.

However, Zverev’s head-to-head record with Alcaraz is only 7-6 in the Spaniard’s favour, so it has been a lot closer than he has managed against Sinner.

Zverev has knocked Alcaraz out of two Grand Slams, and notched up a victory against the star at the ATP Finals.

His victories against Sinner have come at the US Open twice, as well as in Cologne and the Monte Carlo Masters.

Zverev will soon have both men to contend with again, as Alcaraz is set to return from his injury at the Cincinnati Open in mid-August.