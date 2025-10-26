Alexander Zverev paid the ultimate tribute to Jannik Sinner on Sunday after proclaiming the Italian was the “best player in the world” following their thrilling three-set final at the Vienna Open.

World No 2 Sinner and world No 3 Zverev pushed each other to the brink in a pulsating final at the ATP 500 event on Sunday, with both producing arguably their best tennis of the tournament in the championship match.

Second seed Zverev broke early on as he claimed the opening set, though top seed Sinner fought back and defied cramps midway through the decider to triumph, breaking in the 11th game of the final set before serving out a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory.

It was a fourth title of 2025 for the Italian, who previously triumphed at the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and China Open this season.

Despite a three-month suspension earlier in 2025, it has been another landmark year for the Italian, becoming the fourth man in the Open Era to reach all four Grand Slam tournaments in a single year.

Sinner is currently ranked second in the world behind Carlos Alcaraz, who beat him in the French Open and US Open finals, and it is the Spaniard who is in pole position to finish 2025 as the year-end world No 1.

However, after sharing a warm embrace with Sinner following the near three-hour final on Sunday, Zverev left little doubt as to who he thought was the world’s best player during his runner-up speech.

He said: “I’d like to congratulate Jannik, whose level has been off the charts these last two years.

“Currently, for me, you’re the best player in the world. What an amazing year — four Grand Slam finals and two Grand Slam titles. This week of course, simply the best player here in Vienna.

“To your team, of course, very well done. The last couple of years have been amazing. You continue improving. I know Jannik is the biggest part of it, but you guys have such a big part in it as well.

“The improvement you guys made is amazing to see. Well done and good luck.”

Victory for Sinner saw the Italian tie his head-to-head with Zverev at 4-4, having previously trailed the German 4-1.

The world No 2 has now won his last three matches against the three-time Grand Slam finalist, previously beating Zverev in the 2024 Cincinnati Open semi-final, and the Australian Open final earlier this year.

Paying tribute to Zverev after the match, Sinner said: “Sascha, first of all, I know this year’s been difficult for you.

“But you’ve done brilliantly well this week, given where you were earlier in the year. Congratulations to you and your team for all you’ve achieved this week. Everything is always so nicely done with you and your team.”

Sinner and Zverev could be in line for a second meeting in the space of a week, with the two on the same half of the Paris Masters draw.

Sinner is the second seed at the final Masters 1000 event of 2025, behind world No 1 Alcaraz, and is projected to meet third seed Zverev in the last four.

The German is looking to defend his title in Paris, having beaten Ugo Humbert in the final twelve months ago.

