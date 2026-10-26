Alexander Zverev slams Boris Becker despite recent praise: ‘I’m not interested in his opinion’

Alexander Zverev has asserted that he is “not very interested” in Boris Becker’s opinion despite recently receiving praise from his German compatriot.

World No 2 Zverev has enjoyed the best season of his career to date, having made his Grand Slam title breakthrough at the French Open in June before securing his second major at the US Open in September.

The 29-year-old is guaranteed to replace Jannik Sinner — who ended his season early due to injury — as the world No 1 before the end of 2026.

Zverev will become only the second German man after Becker to reach top spot since the ATP Rankings were introduced in 1973.

Some have argued that Zverev’s ascent to world No 1 has been fortunate given both Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have been sidelined for significant periods of the year.

Becker, though, congratulated Zverev on his achievement and hit back at the criticism he has faced.

“Congratulations, because nothing is given to you for free,” the six-time major winner said on the Becker Petkovic podcast.

“It’s a tough job, you can’t just play one tournament, you have to be the best player in the world for months on end.

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“He has literally earned it through his own hard work. He really found his game through fighting for it.”

The 58-year-old added: “The critics say he didn’t earn it. I say that is total nonsense.

“He fights, he plays, he works and he is now rightfully and highly deservedly the new world No 1.”

In his pre-tournament press conference at the Vienna Open, Zverev slammed Becker without naming him as he addressed the tennis icon’s comments.

“Only one person has ever criticised me, and to be honest, I’m not very interested in his opinion over the last few years,” Zverev was quoted as saying by Austrian website Kronen Zeitung.

“Because every time he’s said something, the exact opposite has happened.”

Zverev also spoke about his approach of training to peak for the biggest events this year.

“I chose where I wanted to be in top form. There were tournaments where I wasn’t in top form and still won my matches,” he explained.

“But I was definitely in top form at the Grand Slams this year; I did a good job with my team.”

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