Alexander Zverev is never one to mince his words and he often expresses his disappointment if he feels he is being treated in an unjust manner.

The German often butts heads with authorities, pundits, and even fans, as he continued to call out disrespect during his time on the ATP Tour.

Zverev, who is yet to win an ATP Tour title so far this year, has now taken issue with tennis media because he feels they are ‘wasting’ his time.

On The Tennis Channel’s Instagram page, the World No. 3 was not happy about the media outlet’s latest social media challenge, which tested players on their Roman numerals knowledge.

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In an Instagram post titled “American Numerals Challenge” with the caption “How many of these would you get right?”, the American streaming service used several ATP players Casper Ruud, Tommy Paul, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Ben Shelton and Learner Tien.

WTA stars Iva Jovic, Victoria Mboko, Mirra Andreeva, Eva Lys and Hailey Baptiste also featured in the video.

Zverev did make two appearances in the video as his faced popped up during the intro and then again when players were asked to write the No 10 in Roman numerals, which he got right as the answer was X.

“Just a random question Tennis Channel, why do I do all of these games and all these promotion activities with you guys but then every time I get something right I get cut out of every single one?,” he wrote in their comments section.

“Just asking if you’re just interested in wasting my time or just hope that I can get something wrong so you can then put that in?

“I know you have players that you love to hate on and players you love, so please just stop wasting my time then. Thank you.”

Alexander Zverev reply to Tennis Channel Instagram post

Zverev has every reason to be in a foul mood, after he was dumped out of the Italian Open at the hands of Luciano Darderi in the round of 16 stage.

The German took the first set against the Italian, but then lost a tie-break and suffered a bagel as his time in the Masters event came to an end.

Zverev was disappointed with the conditions in Rome and publicly slammed the court during his post-match press conference.

“It was difficult to play. I mean, to be honest, the court, I think this is the worst court I’ve ever played on. Juniors, professional, futures, practice, I never player on a court where the court quality is that bad,” he said.

“I have match point and the ball jumps over my head. I have break point, the ball rolls. The win was tough. Overall, again, I just think I should have won the match in two sets.”

Zverev will not head to Roland Garros, where he will be the second seed at the tournament, as Carlos Alcaraz will miss the Grand Slam due to injury.

That means Zverev will be in the opposite side of the draw to Jannik Sinner, giving him a better chance of reaching the final of the Grand Slam.

Zverev has reached the final Roland Garros once before, in 2024, when he was defeated by Alcaraz in the final.