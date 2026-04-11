Alexander Zverev made a telling comment about his struggles against Jannik Sinner during the pair’s semi-final match at the 2026 Monte Carlo Masters.

In the opening set of the last four clash, world No 2 Sinner dominated third-ranked Zverev 6-1 as he broke the big-serving German three times and won 27 of the 40 points played.

Zverev did not recover from being broken in the first game of the match after he had led 40-15 and looked set to make a positive start.

The three-time Grand Slam finalist had lost seven consecutive matches against Sinner prior to their meeting at the clay-court Masters event. The head-to-head is 8-4 in Sinner’s favour after Zverev won four of the first five encounters.

Sinner, a four-time major champion, entered the semi-finals in Monte Carlo on a 15-match winning streak, having secured titles in Miami and Indian Wells last month.

When Zverev was trailing 0-4 in the first set, Tennis TV commentator Nick Lester revealed what the No 3 seed was heard saying in Russian towards his coaching box.

“Just getting some intel from courtside on what was said in Russian when Zverev was speaking to his camp,” Lester said. “His actual quote was, ‘I don’t know how to play him (Sinner)’. That’s what Zverev said to his Dad.”

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With Zverev trailing 1-5, 0-40, Lester added: “It’s been a desperate set of tennis from Zverev’s point of view.

“As great as Sinner has been, Zverev has just looked somewhat hapless out there. He doesn’t know a route through.”

After his quarter-final win against Felix Auger-Aliassime in Monte Carlo, Sinner assessed that his level had taken “a step forward.”

“Yeah, I feel like a step forward today, it was a very, very tough match, I knew that I had to get better in certain areas,” said the 24-year-old Italian.

“The serve is not there yet, where I would love to, but all things considered, I’m very happy. Yesterday, I was very tired. I recovered very good in this night’s sleep.”

The winner of the Sinner-Zverev semi-final will face either Carlos Alcaraz or Valentin Vacherot in the final at the Monte Carlo Country Club.

READ NEXT: Sinner’s honest verdict, Alcaraz & Vacherot’s milestones, Sabalenka’s withdrawal, Swiatek & Raducanu compared

