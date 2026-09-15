Alexander Zverev after his victory in the US Open quarter final against Botic van de Zandschulp.

Alexander Zverev was a worthy winner of the US Open this year, but his potential timewasting has come underfire at the Grand Slam.

Players and pundits have questioned the time Zverev takes between his first and second serves, as the German bounces the ball an incredibly amount.

Zverev spent two and a half hours bouncing the ball in his seven matches at the US Open, which particularly annoyed his last two opponents in Karen Khachanov and Ben Shelton.

“It doesn’t bother just me. It makes a lot of players uncomfortable because he takes so much time,” said Khachanov about Zverev’s serving routine.

Shelton, meanwhile, suggested there should be a rule brought in place in order to stop players, like Zverev, taking so much time between serve.

Mark Petchey, however, does not believe Zverev’s controversial serving motion is an issue.

More Alexander Zverev news

Alexander Zverev told he is not part of a Big 3 with Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner after US Open win

John McEnroe makes Alexander Zverev world No 1 ranking claim after his US Open victory

In a social media post, the former coach of Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray wrote: “I love the fact that Alexander Zverev plays within the rules. One of the very few players who walks around the net after the first game and at the changeovers in tiebreaks.

“Serves within 25 seconds. The ball bouncing isn’t the issue. It’s the 70% plus 1st serves in that’s the problem for everyone. Overcome some absolutely brutal heartbreaking losses. Granite mentality and work ethic. Double Major winner in a season.”

Petchey also suggested that Zverev has now basically confirmed his induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame with his second Grand Slam win.

“Hall of Fame career incoming,” said Petchey. “Congratulations Sascha.”

Zverev was asked about his ball bouncing between serves during one of his post-match press conference at the US Open.

“I have no idea why. I don’t do it on purpose,” said the German when asked about his potential timewasting. “I saw the statistic that I’ve bounced the ball around 12,000 times or something like that. It’s pretty funny. I’m not counting them in my head or trying to reach a specific number.”

Zverev was set to play Davis Cup action for Germany’s tie against Croatia on September 18th, but he failed to confirm he would play in his US Open post-match press conference after claiming the title.

“I really, really would like to play in the Davis Cup,” said Zverev. “Everyone around me is trying to talk me out of it. But I will decide that tomorrow.”

Zverev last played for Germany in the Davis Cup at last year’s finals, where they were knocked out of the semi finals by Spain.