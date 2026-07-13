Alexander Zverev told the key mistake he made against Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon final

Alexander Zverev fell slightly short in his quest to win the Wimbledon title, as he was beaten in four sets by Jannik Sinner.

Zverev was looking to become just the seventh man to win Roland Garros and Wimbledon back-to-back, but it wasn’t to be for the big serving German.

Zverev looked sensational for the first two sets, which were split with each man winning a tie-break, but a break of concentration, and a worrying fall, allowed Sinner to come into the match.

Many believed Zverev falling over on the baseline, after being duped by a cheeky Sinner drop shot, was one of the reasons for the German’s defeat.

Jim Courier, however, believes Zverev made plenty of mistakes that allowed Sinner to grab a stranglehold on the Wimbledon final.

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Speaking on The Tennis Channel, Courier said: One takeaway that I will have, the one break point that he had today, the story is going to be, and we’ve highlighted it multiple times, that he slipped in.

“That cost him a chance in that point, but he made mistakes prior to that, that he sliced a couple of shots in that rally. He was hoping for help instead of taking it.

“And if he wants to have more success against someone like Jannik Sinner, you can’t afford to ask for help. You’ve got to take what’s yours and he didn’t right there.”

Nevertheless, Courier believes Zverev is still delighted with the fact her claimed the Roland Garros title earlier this month.

“You could see it in his post-match comments that he is still riding on that cloud of joy from winning at Roland Garros and the relief that his career is now going to be, in his mind, a success because he’s a major champ to go along with that gold medal,” said Courier.

Zverev has now lost three of his four Grand Slam finals, having been defeated in each of the four major finals.

He was beaten in the 2025 Australian Open final by Sinner; the 2024 Roland Garros final by Carlos Alcaraz, and the 2020 US Open

final by Dominic Thiem before he defeat to Sinner in the Wimbledon final.

Despite his ropey record in the finals, Zverev has become just the 12th player to reach all four major finals. He joins Rod Laver, Ken Rosewall, Ivan Lendl, Stefan Edberg, Courier, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, and Sinner.

Only Zverev, Lendl, Federer, and Murray from that group have been defeated in each of the four Grand Slam finals.