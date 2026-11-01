Alexander Zverev on track to create yet more unwanted ATP history after Vienna Open exit

Alexander Zverev suffered yet another defeat to a top 10 player as he exited the Vienna Open in the semifinals at the hands of Alex de Minaur.

The German, despite being crowned the brand-new world No 1, is now 3-9 against top 10 players across the 2026 season, which is an increasingly worrying statistic.

Zverev has managed to become the world No 1 in the absence of Jannik Sinner, who has been forced to miss the second half of the season due to a knee injury.

Many have questioned whether Zverev truly deserves to be the world No 1, despite his two Grand Slam titles in 2026, but one key statistic might prove that point.

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After his defeat in the Vienna Open semifinals, Zverev is now on the cusp becoming the year-end world No 1 with the worst winning percentage across the season in the 21st Century.

Zverev currently sits at a win-loss record of 65-17, which equates to a winning percentage of 79.3%.

Andy Roddick is currently the man with the worst winning percentage of a year-end world No 1, having held a 79.1% (72-19) in the 2003 season.

Zverev is just 0.02% away from Roddick’s current winning percentage, which means he will recquire deep runs at his final few tournaments of the year to fend off that unwanted statistic.

Alexander Zverev’s defeats in 2026

Hubert Hurkacz – United Cup Carlos Alcaraz – Australian Open Miomir Kecmanovic – Acapulco Open Jannik Sinner – Indian Wells Jannik Sinner – Miami Open Jannik Sinner – Monte Carlo Masters Flavio Cobolli – Munich Open Jannik Sinner – Madrid Open Luciano Darderi – Italian Open Taylor Fritz – Halle Open Jannik Sinner – Wimbledon Tallon Griekspoor – Canadian Open Tommy Paul – Cincinnati Open Alex de Minaur – Laver Cup Novak Djokovic – China Open Alejandro Davidovich Fokina – Shanghai Masters Alex de Minaur – Vienna Open

The German will now head off to the Paris Masters, where he will play either Lorenzo Musetti or Hubert Hurkacz in the second round after receiving a first round bye.

Either man will provide a tough test at the Masters tournament. Musetti has been in superb form in recent weeks and Hurkacz’s big serve will be very tricky on an indoor surface.

Following the final Masters tournament of the year, Zverev will then head to the ATP Finals in Turin, where he will be looking to win the tournament for the second time in his career.

An early exit either or both tournaments could cement the German as the worst-performing year-end world No 1 when it comes to winning percentage across a season.

That would be an awkward record for Zverev to hold, particularly as many of his critics suggests he is not a worthy world No 1 due to the injuries to Alcaraz and Sinner.