Alexander Zverev pointed out a mistake Carlos Alcaraz made against Ben Shelton - one that he didn't fall into

Alexander Zverev has been told he has “some nerve” over his comments about handling Ben Shelton in a way Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe didn’t.

The German lifted his first US Open trophy and second Grand Slam this year after beating Shelton 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2 on Sunday.

The 29-year-old began the tournament in underwhelming fashion after being taken to five sets in his first two matches, but he steadily improved as the competition progressed before putting in his best display in the final.

Shelton was the form player of the US Open prior to the showpiece event after impressive victories over Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alcaraz, and Tiafoe in his previous three matches.

But Zverev was the better of the two from the back of the court, and Shelton’s return game was somewhat neutralised by the 6ft 6in player in the three-hour and 33-minute triumph.

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After his victory, Zverev was quick to point out how the 23-year-old has improved his game with the help of father and coach Bryan Shelton.

He said, “You see him and his father all the time after the matches, before the matches, working on different things. Every single year he keeps improving something.

“I just played him today. I think this was the best backhand he’s hit ever against me, the most consistent power; there was everything there.

“I remember a couple of years ago when I first played him, he was always dangerous, he always had that serve and that forehand. But if you hit three or four balls to his forehand, there would be an error. That was absolutely not the case today.”

While that is respectful enough, some other comments from Zverev have not been too well received on social media. Indeed, the French Open champion said it was a “mistake” for Tiafoe and Alcaraz to give Shelton more pace to work with on his backhand.

Zverev to ESPN: “Against Ben, you don’t need to be aggressive all the time. The more pace you play to his backhand the better he plays. I think that’s the mistake Carlos and maybe Frances made…” — Gill Gross 🦣 (@Gill_Gross) September 13, 2026

Shelton beat Alcaraz in a final set tiebreaker in arguably the match of the tournament in the last eight, while the big-serving left-hander came from a set down to beat compatriot Tiafoe in four sets in the semi-finals.

In light of these Zverev remarks, some say the German has been a bit disrespectful.

One person wrote on X, “Zverev has some nerve, telling Carlos what he could of done differently. Dude couldn’t even beat a cramping Alcaraz who could barely move across the court.”

Another tweeted, “I dont think Carlos needs tennis lessons from ‘Zverev’,” and one user commented, “Carlos ran out of gas. That’s the only mistake that was made. His fitness. Point blank period. Once he’s fit for a full Grand Slam it wouldn’t have been that competitive.”

Finally, someone else put, “Carlos was coming back from a long injury and his fitness was not at his best… I doubt Zverev – who could not beat one legged Carlos at AO (Australian Open) – should feel entitled to say how people far successful than him should be playing tennis.”

Alcaraz made the US Open quarter-finals after more than four months out with a wrist injury. He still has seven majors and is the youngest player ever to achieve the career Grand Slam.

Ergo, that may be why some feel Zverev’s remarks were were a bit tactless but the world No 2 won’t care in the slightest.

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