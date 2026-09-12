Alexander Zverev after his victory in the US Open quarter final against Botic van de Zandschulp.

Alexander Zverev has admitted he could not believe how bad her was playing in the openint two rounds of this year’s US Open, as he opened up on a draining tourament that will end with his appearance in Sunday’s final.

Zverev beat Karen Khachanov 6-3 7-6(7), 7-6(6) to reach a third Grand Slam final in a row and continue his bid for a second major of the year.

The top seed put in a commanding performance to beat his Russian rival, as he insisted looked back on his story of near misses in Grand Slam events, before he won the French Open in June.

“Sometimes things go your way. I feel like I’ve had a little struggle at the major level,” he said after beating Khachanov

“I was so close so many times and maybe this year God has said this is going to be your year and enjoy your time on the court.

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“I’m enjoying it and playing these big finals. I can’t wait for Sunday.”

He then revealed details of a conversation he had his with his extended team at the US Open.

“After the second round, at about 3am I was sitting with my team in the locker room and we were laughing at how bad I was playing,” Zverev said.

“That sense of humour helped me. I obviously have improved a bit otherwise I would not be in the US Open final.”

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova joined the chorus on praise of Alcaraz, as he insisted the German should be saluted for his success.

“What a year Zverev has had at the majors. It’s been outstanding stuff,” Navratilova told Sky Sports.

“Okay, Sinner lost early at the French Open and Alcaraz didn’t play, but there are no asterisks, he still had to get through even as a favourite.And that has given the confidence to play better tennis after that.

“I think he played better at Wimbledon than he did at Roland Garros, and now he started off badly here by his own admission, but he hasn’t lost a set the last four matches. He’s cooking now.”

Alcaraz is expected to play at the Laver Cup event in London and the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia, but he has yet to confirm where he will play his next big tournament.

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