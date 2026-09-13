Alexander Zverev delivered an emotional acceptance speech after he won his first US Open title, as he reflected on his incredible health journey that has taken him to this point.

Zverev clinched a 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2 win against Ben Shelton, breaking the hearts of American fans who were hoping to see a homegrown champion for the first time since 2003.

Despite the New York fans cheering on Shelton, they were respectful of the achievements of the new kind of Flushing Meadows as he opened up on his health issues.

Zverev was diagnosed with diabetes as a child and he has emerged as an inspiration to millions around the world who admire his success in handling the side effects of the condition to thrive on the sporting stage.

As he looked back on his story, Zverev sent a message to his mother, who was a key figure in giving him a chance to realise his dreams on the tennis court.

More Tennis News

John McEnroe calls for rule change after what Alexander Zverev did during US Open final

US Open: Alexander Zverev makes comment about outperforming Alcaraz & Sinner at Grand Slams

“I want to thank one person who is never watching my matches but is the most important person in my tennis life and in my life in general,” said Zverev.

“When your four-year-old son gets diagnosed with diabetes and doctors tell you that life and sports will be very limited for that child, it takes a very strong mother to walk out of those offices and say ‘my son will be whatever wants to be – if he wants to be a tennis player, he will be a tennis player, if he wants to do something else, he will do something else – but this illness will not define us’.

“I’m happy that we worked through it and we’re doing things that we’re doing right now.

“My mother is the most important and strongest person I know because it takes an unbelievably strong woman to do what she did, so thanks to her as well.”

Speaking to Sky Sports, Zverev looked back on his story of near misses in Grand Slams before he cracked the code by winning the French Open in June.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“I feel like there was so much suffering for the Zverev family at Grand Slam level, that maybe 2026 is the year we should just enjoy,” he added.

“Everything is going perfectly. I am unbelievably happy.

“Three months ago if I was told you are going to win one Grand Slam in your career and nothing else, I would have signed the paper straight away and never questioned it.

“Now standing here with two Grand Slam trophies in the space of months is incredible.”

READ NEXT: Alexander Zverev bizarre celebration after US Open win creates ‘a meme for all-time’