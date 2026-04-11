Alexander Zverev and Valentin Vacherot’s campaigns at the 2026 Monte Carlo Masters ended with semi-final defeats, but how much prize money and how many ranking points did they earn?

World No 3 Zverev suffered a one-sided 6-1, 6-4 loss to world No 2 Jannik Sinner in the first semi-final at the Monte Carlo Country Club.

After his eighth successive defeat to the Italian star, Zverev declared: “Right now, Jannik is the most difficult player for me to face.

“When you don’t play at your best against him, there is no chance. He’s like a ball against the wall, he doesn’t give you anything.

“In Miami, it was a much closer match. I lost in straight sets there too, but honestly the second set could have turned in my favour. Here, I didn’t have many opportunities, and this was the biggest difference.”

The 28-year-old German claimed wins against Cristian Garin, Zizou Bergs and Joao Fonseca en route to the last four.

Vacherot, the world No 23, was beaten 6-4, 6-4 by top seed Carlos Alcaraz in a more competitive second semi-final.

The 27-year-old Monegasque beat Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Lorenzo Musetti, Hubert Hurkacz and Alex de Minaur during a historic run at his home event.

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Zverev and Vacherot’s Monte Carlo Masters ranking points

By reaching the semi-finals at the Masters 1000 tournament, Zverev and Vacherot each collected 400 ATP ranking points.

Zverev has increased his points total to 5,555 and remains third in the Live ATP Rankings.

Vacherot, meanwhile, has boosted his total to 2,168, which has lifted him six spots to a projected new career-high position of world No 17.

Monte Carlo ranking points breakdown

Champion: 1,000 points

Runner-up: 650 points

Semi-finalists: 400 points

Quarter-finalists: 200 points

Round of 16: 100 points

Round of 32: 50 points

Round of 64: 10 points

Zverev and Vacherot’s Monte Carlo Masters prize money

Zverev and Vacherot have both secured €532,120 ($616,500) for their runs to the last four in the Principality.

The total prize money pot for the 2026 Monte Carlo Masters is €6,309,095. The winner of the final between Alcaraz and Sinner will earn €974,370 ($1,128,880).

Monte Carlo prize money breakdown

Champion: €974,370 ($1,128,880)

Runner-up: €532,120 ($616,500)

Semi-finalists: €290,960 ($337,100)

Quarter-finalists: €158,700 ($183,865)

Round of 16: €84,890 ($98.351)

Round of 32: €45,520 ($5,2738)

Round of 64: €25,220 ($29,219)

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