Former WTA world No 1 Dinara Safina has claimed that Alexander Zverev must show “willingness” to change in a potential new partnership with Toni Nadal.

World No 3 Zverev first sparked rumours of a potential coaching relationship with ‘Uncle Toni’ earlier in July, with the German spotted training with the Spaniard at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca.

It has since emerged that Nadal, who coached his nephew Rafael to 16 of his 22 Grand Slam titles, was not yet willing to take on an official role with Zverev due to travel commitments.

However, speaking ahead of his ongoing Canadian Open campaign, the 28-year-old admitted that he was “trying to convince” Nadal to join his entourage.

“I mean, the time in Mallorca was amazing,” said Zverev. “I spent about 10 days there, and worked really hard and enjoyed it as well. I think Toni enjoyed it probably as well.

“I’m trying to convince him to do more weeks with me, and we’ll see how it goes, but he’s a very busy man.

“We’re talking about what a potential partnership could look like, for sure, and I can give you an update probably in a few weeks time when we know more. I enjoyed my time there, that’s for sure.”

Zverev has spent the bulk of his career coached by his father, Alexander Sr, with older brother Mischa also taking on a significant role since his retirement from the sport.

Tennis News

US Open mixed doubles: Alcaraz, Raducanu decision; Sabalenka among absentees; Kyrgios snubbed?

Holger Rune reveals secret playstyle ‘adjustments’ which he believes can help him beat Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

Past high-profile coaching relationships with the likes of Ivan Lendl, Juan Carlos Ferrero, and David Ferrer have not turned into long-term partnerships, with all three only spending brief spells working with the German.

Zverev’s coaching situation was publicly scrutinised by Boris Becker after his Roland Garros quarter-final defeat to Novak Djokovic, and was again under the microscope after his opening-round loss at Wimbledon.

The potential move to working with Nadal, one of the most acclaimed coaches of the modern age, has attracted huge interest, especially considering Zverev’s reluctance to bring in outside influence in the past.

And, speaking on a Russian podcast, three-time Grand Slam finalist Safina claimed that the success of the potential partnership would “depend” on the German’s ability to adapt.

She said: “It will be exciting to watch. Toni is very straightforward. I do not know how willing Alexander is to change and integrate someone else into his team.

“We will see. It seems to me that a lot will depend on Alexander in this collaboration, on his willingness to change, listen and try new things.

“Of course, I wish him all the best.”

In his first match since his Wimbledon exit, and since working with Nadal, Zverev defeated Adam Walton 7-6(6), 6-4 to start his Canadian Open campaign.

The world No 3, the top seed at the tournament, will return to action in round three against 32nd seed Matteo Arnaldi.

Read Next: The 10 men with the most ATP titles before turning 23: Rafael Nadal 3rd, Carlos Alcaraz joint-9th, Bjorn Borg with 46