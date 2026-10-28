Alexander Zverev’s recent comments prove exactly what the ATP Tour is getting wrong right now

There is a major problem with the ATP Tour right now and Alexander Zverev has just highlighted it tremendously while at the Vienna Open.

Zverev began his Vienna Open campaign with a very narrow win against Martin Landaluce in round one, which needed three sets, three hours, and a deciding tie-break.

Landaluce vs Zverev was just one of many blockbuster round one ties at the ATP 500 event, including Carlos Alcaraz vs Karen Khachanov, Grigor Dimitrov vs Flavio Cobolli, and Lorenzo Musetti vs Frances Tiafoe.

The shortened format of the ATP 500 events, especially compared to the extended Masters 1000 format currently, means they often throw up better, and more entertaining, first round matches.

At least that is the view point of Zverev, who made it known after he has confirmed his place in the second round of the Vienna Open.

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“The truth is that, at this moment, I personally find the ATP 500 tournaments more interesting than the Masters 1000, if I look at it from the point of view of a spectator and tennis fan,” said Zverev.

“Today we had Alcaraz against Khachanov and Tommy Paul against Rublev. Matches of this level, in a Masters 1000, you would normally only see in the second week, from the third round onwards.

“Previously, the Masters 1000 tournaments offered precisely these kinds of matches from the early rounds. That’s why, simply as a tennis fan, I find it incredibly interesting.”

Most Masters 1000 events switched to 10-day formats from the 2025 season and it has been very controversial with both fans and players.

Players are not pleased with how long they have to stay ‘switched on’ at the tournaments, while fans have consistently called the longer formats a slog.

Zverev’s words have been backed-up by other top players too, including Alcaraz, who has a particular bee in his bonnet about playing Masters events.

It shows with his performances on the court too, as Alcaraz has largely saved his best tennis in recent years for the Grand Slams, and the ATP 500 events.

He’s won 22 ATP 500 matches in a row, dating back to Queen’s in 2025, while he’s suffered two third round exits at Masters events from his four appearances across the 2026 season.

The ATP Tour absolutely has to make amends to the Masters 1000 schedule, before players just outright stop playing the tournaments.

With the very top players receiving huge appearance fees for playing the ATP 500 tournaments too, it almost makes more sense for the stars to opt for the shorter format events.

Without the top players at their disposal, the ATP Tour will very likely not be able to gain the lucrative TV rights they are looking for when extending the Masters events.