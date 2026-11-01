What Alexander Zverev’s critics don’t understand about his record against the top 10 in 2026

Alexander Zverev’s defeat to Alex de Minaur in the Vienna Open semifinals has brought up more debate surrounding the star’s record against top 10 players in 2026.

Zverev’s loss to the Australian brought him to a 3-9 record against top 10 players across the 2026 season, which does not look very good on paper.

However, there is a glaring omission that many do not mention when they are talking about Zverev’s record against top 10 players this season.

The German does not actually have a bad record against players ranked inside the top 10, he has a bad record against players called Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

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Six of those nine matches against top 10 players have come against Alcaraz and Sinner, with the latter being the biggest culprit for Zverev.

Sinner has beaten Zverev five times in 2026 without reply, at Indian Wells, the Miami Open, the Monte Carlo Masters, the Madrid Open, and Wimbledon.

The Italian was simply unplayable during the period of the season and there is little shame in Zverev losing to a player playing at such a high quality.

Zverev’s sole defeat to Alcaraz came in the semifinals of the Australian Open, in a match the German arguably should have won. He was a break up in the deciding set against the Spaniard and looked to be on his way to victory before an Alcaraz fightback.

That means Zverev is actually 3-3 against top 10 players not named Sinner or Alcaraz, which starts to look a lot more impressive for the two-time Grand Slam champion.

He is also 3-0 against top 10 players outside of Sinner and Alcaraz at Grand Slams and Masters events, having beaten Ben Shelton at the US Open, de Minaur at the Shanghai Masters, and Taylor Fritz at Wimbledon.

Alexander Zverev’s top 10 record excluding Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

Taylor Fritz – L

Taylor Fritz – W

Ben Shelton – W

Alex de Minaur – L

Alex de Minaur – W

Alex de Minaur – L

Zverev is not as good as Alcaraz and Sinner, the latter of which he accepts, but he is undoubtedly the best of the rest when it comes to men’s tennis.

He might have only won those two Grand Slams due to the absence of Alcaraz and Sinner, but he has the same opportunity as the other players ranked inside the ATP Tour top 10.

While Zverev took the opportunity, the likes of Fritz, Shelton, de Minaur, and Felix Auger-Aliassime were not able to capitalise.

For that reason, Zverev absolutely deserves to be a Grand Slam champion and to be called the ATP Tour’s world No 1.