Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov are set for a mouth-watering US Open semi final in New York.

Both men have had very different routes through the tournament, with Zverev looking slightly worse for wear in his first two matches at Flushing Meadows.

He needed five sets to beat both Lorenzo Sonego and Quentin Halys in round one and two, but he’s lived up to his top seeding in straight sets victories against Luciano Darderi, Alejandro Tabilo and Botic van de Zandschulp.

Khachanov, meanwhile, has dropped just three sets in his first five matches at Flushing Meadows in victories against Roman Andres Burruchaga, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Benjamin Bonzi, Learner Tien, and Alexander Blockx.

The Russian star has dropped the last amount of games out of the US Open semifinalist this year, but how does it record against Zverev look ahead of their battle for a place in the final?

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It’s better than some might imagine, although he still trails the Roland Garros champion.

Zverev and Khachanov have met nine times previously since their first meeting back in 2016, with the German leading the head-to-head with six victories.

That only includes one Grand Slam meeting, which came at Roland Garros in 2018. That went the way of Zverev, although he needed five sets to dispatch Khachanov in the round of 16.

Khachanov’s victories have all come hardcourt, which could be a good omen for their meeting in the US Open semifinals.

The Russian star has ousted Zverev at the Canadian Open on two occasions, in 2019 and 2025, as well as at the Paris Masters in the 2018 season.

Outside of his victory against Khachanov at Roland Garros, Zverev’s victories have all come on hardcourt too. That includes American victories in Cincinnati and Miami, as well as a victoriy in their first match in St Petersburg all the way back in 2016.

Zverev has also enjoyed one of his greatest ever moments in tennis when Khachanov was playing opposite him on the other side of the court.

The German toppled Khachanov in the final of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 to claim the gold medal for his nation, when many thought Novak Djokovic was the major favourite.

Before he won the Roland Garros title earlier this year, it was the biggest accolade Zverev had claimed in his entire career, so he will have very good memories of playing the Russian star.

Zverev and Khachanov will play the opening match on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday, 11th September’s order of play, just before Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton face off in the all-American semi final.