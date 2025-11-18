Andrea Petkovic has claimed that Alexander Zverev is “very hard on himself” as she and Boris Becker discussed the German’s difficult 2025 season.

Zverev has ended the ATP Tour season third in the ATP Rankings, only behind Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, and will end his year representing Germany in the Davis Cup.

Despite remaining high in the ATP Rankings, the 28-year-old has struggled at points throughout the year, and has spoken openly about his struggles with mental and physical health.

The highlight of the German’s year was winning his 24th ATP Tour title at the Munich Open, with further runner-up finishes at the Australian Open, Stuttgart Open, and Vienna Open to his name.

However, Zverev failed to reach a Masters 1000 final this season and suffered early exits at the last two majors of 2025, falling in round one of Wimbledon and round three of the US Open.

After beating Ben Shelton in his opening match of the ATP Finals, losses to Jannik Sinner — who beat him four times in 2025 — and Felix Auger-Aliassime saw him exit the event at the round-robin stage.

Six-time Grand Slam champion and former world No 1 Becker has regularly discussed Zverev’s fortunes throughout the year, with the two at times exchanging criticisms of each other.

Speaking after Zverev’s loss to Auger-Aliassime at the ATP Finals, Becker — speaking on his Becker Petkovic podcast — expressed his belief that his compatriot was struggling with the mental side of the sport.

“I think he played well in Vienna in the final against Sinner, losing very narrowly in three sets,” said Becker.

“In Paris [Masters], he was in the semi-finals, where he was physically injured. And here [in Turin] too, against Shelton, he played excellently. But I was talking about mental problems.

“At Wimbledon, at the press conference after his first-round exit, he spoke of a mental hole. And I think he had that [against Auger-Aliassime] too.

“He missed balls that he normally hits with his eyes closed in training. And that has nothing to do with the sport, but with his psyche, with his mindset.”

Becker’s assessment was backed by co-host Petkovic, a former French Open semi-finalist and world No 9 on the WTA Tour.

The former player-turned-broadcaster revealed her belief that “fatigue” had led to Zverev’s struggles, and claimed that the three-time major finalist was often too “harsh” on himself.

She commented: “I also believe that no one would dispute Sascha’s tennis skills.

“He is one of the most talented players in the world. He is one of the few who can be dangerous for Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz on a good day.

“For me, this mental hole is also due to fatigue. I think he plays a lot and has played a lot this season, and often the first thing to go when you’re overtired is your mental strength. I know I’m repeating myself, but I think he’s just played a lot and needs to recover.

“To be honest, I always find it a bit harsh. He is very hard on himself and sometimes speaks very negatively about his performances.

“I think he’s really hard on himself and I would like him to find a good balance. To know what’s going wrong and work on it in training, but he shouldn’t be so hard on himself.

“Because when you’re in a mental hole, it doesn’t help to talk to yourself so negatively and put yourself down.”

Despite revealing his disappointment about his early ATP Finals exit, Zverev will be in Davis Cup action this week as Germany looks to win the World Cup of men’s tennis for the first time since 1993.

The world No 3 did not compete for Germany in the Finals last year, and it will be the first time that he has competed in the Davis Cup since February 2023.

However, he does have a pedigree representing his nation, famously winning men’s singles gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Germany faces Argentina in the quarter-final of the competition, with Zverev likely to face Argentinian No 1 Francisco Cerundolo.

