It should be no surprise that the US Open Mixed Doubles event has tapped Alex Eala to make her debut in 2026, following her immense popularity all over the world.

Eala has proved a major hit with fans this year as she continues to soar up the WTA Tour rankings, with Filipino fans coming out in force at many events all over the globe.

The 21-year-old has played in front of packed-out crowds in Australia, the Middle East, and Europe – and she’s produced the results to back up her popularity.

The star has won events, reached the latter stages of big tournaments, and picked up victories against the likes of Iga Swiatek, Elina Svitolina, Elena Rybakina, and Coco Gauff.

The star is set to play with Felix Auger-Aliassime at the US Open Mixed Doubles, which takes place in the opening week of the Flushing Meadows Grand Slam.

The pair have never played doubles together before, although Eala has made a name for herself with a variety of doubles partners over the last two season.

Eala has commented on her upcoming partnership with Auger-Aliassime following her impressive victory against Qinwen Zheng at the Washington Open.

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Asked about the new doubles team in her post-match press conference, Eala said: “That partnership came up by chance but I am so excited by the opportunity to play with him.

“There is a lot I can learn partnering up with him. And, of course, the US Open is a very electric place to play doubles and I think mixed doubles especially with the line-ups that there are. It is going to be very interesting and a really great opportunity for me.”

Until then, Eala has a packed schedule to deal with on the North American hardcourt swing.

Eala might have snubbed the chance to play doubles with Venus Williams, but she is still going strong in the singles draw at the Washington Open.

She will play Leylah Fernandez in the second round of the Washington Open as she continues to pick up some much-needed ranking points on the North American swing.

Eala is only defending 70 ranking points until after the US Open, so she has every chance to try and make her top 20 debut in the coming months.

The Filipina star is also set to play the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open ahead of the US Open, which she played for the first time last year.

The star picked up her first Grand Slam victory by defeating Clara Tauson in the first round, before exiting in the second round after a defeat to Cristina Bucsa.