Alexandra Eala currently sits at a career high ranking of World No 28, but she could be set for an even bigger jump in the coming months.

The star has enjoyed her best season yet on the WTA Tour, which has included a very impressive run to the fourth round of Wimbledon, as well as a victory at the Birmingham Open.

Her impressive performances on the grass court swing, which also included a semi final appearance at the Berlin Open, have put her in a very good position to earn seeded entry into the US Open later this year.

The Filipina star is very likely to continue to rise up the rankings too, as she has very little points to defend over the North American hardcourt swing.

The 21-year-old did not really flourish at this stage of last season, which could come in handy as she looks to crack the elite of the WTA Tour.

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Eala is defending just 70 ranking points up until after the US Open, so on current form you would expect the rising star to keep climbing the rankings.

Last year, Eala was knocked out of the Canadian Open in the first round, before she earned the first Grand Slam of her career by defeating Clara Tauson in the US Open first round.

That means Eala has three tournaments to try and bolster her ranking before the Asian swing.

Alexandra Eala’s upcoming schedule

Canadian Open (August 1st-August 13th)

Cincinnati Open (August 11th-August 23)

US Open (August 23-September 13th)

The star will play two Masters events, in Toronto and Cincinnati, as well as the US Open as part of the North American hardcourt swing.

Even if the star picks up a couple of victories across the tournaments she will be guaranteed to pick up some very valuable ranking points.

That will not only help Eala keep her lead over Jelena Ostapenko, who currently holds the World No 29 spot, but it will help her climb up the rankings.

There is just 163 ranking points splitting World No 28 and World No 24, which is currently occupied by Marie Bouzková.

If Eala can replicate the kind of form she found on the grass court swing, she will almost definitely make up ground on some of the best players on the WTA Tour.

If she can string some victories together, Eala could be on the cusp of the top 20 of the WTA Tour rankings for the first time in her career.

It would be more than deserved for the star who has gone from strength to strength in the last 18 months, picking up some impressive victories against top 10 players.

Since the 2025 Miami Open, Eala has beaten the likes of Madison Keys, Iga Swiatek, Jasmine Paolini, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, and Elina Svitolina.