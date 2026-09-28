Alexandra Eala is preparing to play in the Asian Games for the Philippines, with suggestions that she should be punished for missing a WTA Tour event to represent her nation described as ‘ridiculous’ by former world No 3 Greg Rusedski.

Eala started her campaign in the tournament by beating Thailand’s Patcharin Cheapchandej 6-1, 6-0 in 55 minutes in her first match at Aichi-Nagoya on Monday, but her presence at the Asian Games has sparked suggestions that she could be punished for missing the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing this week.

All players who qualify for WTA 1000 events are expected to compete unless they are injured and playing in the Asian Games was not considered to be a valid reason to miss the tournament in Beijing.

She has made it clear that representing her nation means more to her than any potential sanction and was in an upbeat mood after her win against Cheapchandej.

“Of course I want the gold – everyone wants the gold – and I’ve worked hard,” she told reporters.

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“I’m here to compete like every tournament I want to win but, you know, losses are possible. Losses are possible and they happen often.

“So if it comes to that I have to accept it and try to be better, but I would love a gold.”

Former US Open finalist Greg Rusedski has been one of Eala’s biggest supporters during her rise up the WTA Rankings over the last year and he suggests her appearance at the Asian Games should be celebrated and not criticised.

“Well, common sense isn’t very common in this world we live in and a punishment here would be a bit ridiculous,” he said on the latest edition of his podcast.

“You know, there’s always gotta be exemptions to the rules. I mean, for her to play the Asian Games is huge for her country. And to be able to win a medal for the Philippines, that is massive.

“So from my point of view, sometimes you need to get exemptions in the rule. Be interested to see what happens and what the WTA decides. I’m sure they’ll make the right call and they won’t find her because you don’t want players missing the thousands of events, but there’s always an exception. This would be huge for her to win the Asian Games.”

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Eala is a strong favourite to win the Asian Games gold medal and after that, she will play in some marquee events in the Asian region over the next few weeks.

An appearance at the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan, China, is on her agenda and she is also set to play in a huge exhbition event in her homeland to round off a remarkable year for the player who won her first tour title in Washington in August.

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