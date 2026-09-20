Alexandra Eala is set to return to action for the first time since her compelling US Open third round defeat against Iva Jovic and her star status is set to go to the next level as she plays in Singapore.

Eala has enjoyed a thrilling rise up the tennis rankings after a run to the fourth round at Wimbledon in July was backed up by a first WTA Tour title in Washington.

Her star status has also been cemented over the last few months as she became the most talked-about player on social media platforms in all of tennis with her fanbase in her native Philippines giving her incredible backing.

Now Eala will be keen to continue the momentum she has built up in her career as she is set to take centre stage in what will be a thrilling phase of the year for the Filipina.

She will play at the Singapore Open over the next few days and is then set to represent her country at the Asian Games.

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Her popularity around the world is huge, so there are certainly be plenty of Eala fans watching every match and if she can win in Singapore, she will rise to a near career-high ranking.

Eala’s success in Europe and America over the last few weeks fired her into the top 20 of the WTA Rankings.

If she wins in Singapore, she should rise up to No 14 in the rankings and her long-term target of a breakthrough into the top ten could then move closer if she performs well in the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan next month.

The No 3 has been given a bye into the second round on account of being among the top four seeds, with the 21-year-old facing either world No 152 Sofia Costoulas or world No 178 Tatiana Prozorova first up and she could face America’s Amanda Anisimova before a possible meeting against top seed Mirra Andreeva in the final.

Eala would need to win a couple of tournaments to give herself any chance of qualifying for the WTA Finals at Indian Wells in November, but she is set to confirm her star power with her final appearance of 2026 back in her homeland.

A match against Janice Tjen at the Philippine Arena in Manila on December 8th could see a crowd of 55,000 in attendance if if the stadium is packed, it would be the biggest crowd ever to watch a tennis match.

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She is set to be celebrated at the exhibition event in the Philippines by some of the nation’s biggest stars: Manny Pacquiao, Anne Curtis, Piolo Pascual, Julia Barretto, Donny Pangilinan, and Andrea Brillantes.

“Every time I play abroad, I carry the Philippines with me,” said Eala.

“To come home and play in front of our fans will be incredibly special.

“I want this to be a day where we celebrate our love for tennis, our culture and the young players who will take the sport forward.

“And if all of us come together, maybe we can make a little history too.”

Eala is yet to win a Grand Slam title, but she could have the record for the most watched tennis match on her record by the end of 2026 and confirm her rise as one of the biggest stars in women’s sport.

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