Alexandra Eala has been one of the breakout players on the WTA Tour this year.

The star has flown up the rankings in 2026, particularly over the North American hardcourt swing.

Eala won her maiden WTA Tour title at the Washington Open this summer and she followed it up by reaching the third round of the US Open for the first time.

Elsewhere, Eala also reached the fourth round of Wimbledon, the semi finals of the Berlin Open, and the quarter finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

As well as all of her accolades in the sport this season, Eala also holds a 100% record when it comes to performing at the Billie Jean King Cup for the Philippines.

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Eala has played four matches for her nation in the tournament and she has won every single one.

The 21-year-old has helped her nation to win ties against Qatar, Nepal, Guam, and Laos in the Group III Asia/Oceania division as she has racked up a 4-0 winning record.

Eala has not played the Billie Jean King Cup since 2024, so there looks to be no signs that she will lose her perfect record anytime soon.

She will be back on national duty, however, as she is set to appear for the Philippines at the 2026 Asian Games imminently.

The star has opted to represent the Philippines rather than play the China Open in September and October, which is the final Masters tournament on the WTA Tour season.

Much like her Billie Jean King Cup record, Eala has a glittering history when she has represented the Philippines at the Asian Games and the SEA Games.

The star has collected five bronze medals at the SEA Games, as well as a gold in the singles at the 2025 Games in Thailand. She became the first Filipina women to win a gold medal in tennis since 1999, when Maricris Fernandez achieved the feat.

Eala has also won two bronze medals for the Philippines at the Asian Games, in singles and mixed doubles, which both came in 2022 when the event was held in Hangzhou.

The 21 year old star will be hoping to add yet more silverware to her collection when she plays the Asian Games for the Philippines. The tournament takes place between 27th September and the 3rd October.

Before she plays the Asian Games, Eala will kickstart her WTA Tour Asian swing by playing the Singapore Open. That WTA 500 event takes place between September 21st and 27th and will also feature Mirra Andreeva, Ekaterina Alexandrova, and Amanda Anisimova.