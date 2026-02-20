Amanda Anisimova has described Alex Eala’s fans as “incredible” and declared that the Filipina star is “such a good representation of her country.”

Eala is a trailblazer for tennis in the Philippines, having already established herself as her nation’s most successful player by far.

The 20-year-old, who is set to climb to a career-high ranking of 32nd next week, is the only player from the Philippines to ever be ranked in the top 100.

During her breakout 2025 season, Eala became her country’s first player to reach a WTA Tour final and win a Grand Slam match.

She has received remarkable support from her compatriots at tournaments so far in 2026, including at the WTA 1000 in Dubai this week, where she reached the quarter-finals.

After her second round upset win against world No 8 Jasmine Paolini in Dubai, Eala said of the crowd: “I looked up and there were Filipinos for days. It’s really such a blessing to be able to play in these sorts of atmospheres.

“I am really privileged and thankful that I’m able to introduce this new sporting world – women’s tennis – to a new demographic. I think they’re really enjoying it and I hope it will inspire young girls and women of all ages to take up sports.”

Speaking at her press conference after her quarter-final win against Mirra Andreeva in Dubai, Anisimova was asked about the fan support Eala had received at the event.

“I love that, that she has such an incredible fan base,” said the world No 6. “I’ve seen the atmosphere. It’s amazing.

“I think she’s also such a good representation of her country. I mean, she’s so young, and she carries herself so well. It’s so good to see.”

The 24-year-old American also revealed she stayed at the Aviation Club Tennis Centre to watch some of Eala’s third round victory against Sorana Cirstea.

“I caught a little bit of the beginning of her match last night,” Anisimova said.

“Yeah, I stuck around for it because the atmosphere was so great. I normally wouldn’t. But since our hotel is right at the site, it was like, ‘Why not?’

“It was kind of getting late. That’s why I ended up leaving early. It was great to see. It’s always fun to be a spectator and not have to have so much stress around a tennis court, just be able to sit back and relax.

“Yeah, it was great to see. Good to see her get the win.”

